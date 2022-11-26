Bondi Beach goes bare for a day as thousands strip naked for Sydney’s Tunick installation

sydney: Around 2,500 naked volunteers posed in the early morning light on Bondi Beach for an artwork designed to raise awareness of skin cancer. The project is the latest from American photographer Spencer Tunick to encourage Australians to get regular skin checks.

Legislation has been changed to allow public nudity on the beach for the first time. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Australia is the country in the world most affected by skin cancer. According to some reports, two out of three people are diagnosed with the disease before the age of 70.

From 3.30am local time, Sydneysiders gathered on the beach despite cold temperatures and intermittent rain to take part in the installation commissioned by the charity Skin Check Champions to coincide with the national week of action against skin cancer.

Reuters quoted world-renowned artist Tunick as saying he is “honoured” to have the opportunity to raise awareness about skin controls and use his art to “celebrate the body and protection”.

Bruce Fisher, 77, who took part in the event, told AFP: “I’ve spent half my life in the sun and had a few malignant melanomas removed from my back. I thought it was a good cause and I love getting naked on Bondi beach.

Spencer Tunick is an artist renowned for creating mass nude images in some of the world’s most iconic locations.

