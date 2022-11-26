Boston man arrested for indecent assault at Copley T station

Pin 0 Shares

Abdirahman Abdullahi reportedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported to Copley on November 18. MBTA Transit Police shared this photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery at Copley Station on November 18. Photo by MBTA/Twitter Transit Police A Boston man is facing charges of indecent assault and alleged assault at the MBTA’s Copley station, transit police said Friday. Officers responded to State Street Station around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday and spoke to a woman who said she was indecently assaulted earlier in Copley, according to a news release. She described the unknown and the officers headed for Copley. There, police said they found a man who matched the description, later identified as 24-year-old Abdirahman Abdullahi. Abdullahi also allegedly matched the description of a man involved in another indecent assault and assault reported in Copley on Nov. 18, according to transit police. Identification of the person of interest sought in relation to the indecent assault and the assault and battery that occurred at #MBTA Copley Station on 11/18 at 4:55 p.m. Please contact TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050 or anonymously message 873873 with all the information you have. TY pic.twitter.com/KB97aOjSBw — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 23, 2022 He was arrested and charged with indecent assault and assault, according to court records. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Abdullahi could face additional counts or charges pending an investigation into the other alleged incident of indecent assault and assault, police said. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

