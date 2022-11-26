Brooke Bailey, star of ‘Basketball Wives’, is ‘broken’ after the death of her daughter Kayla

Brooke Bailey spent this Thanksgiving holiday mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey.

On Thursday, the “Basketball Wives” star, 45, shared a photo of herself sitting next to her daughter’s grave, which was adorned with a colorful bouquet of flowers.

“It’s an Angel Mom thing,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Be glad you don’t understand.”

Bailey went on to say that she was “frail and broken, and felt sadness and despair beyond words can explain”.

She continued, “My child is gone from this earth and there is no pain as intense as what is in my broken heart.”

Brooke Bailey mourned the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey, two months after her death. Instagram/Brooke Bailey

After her post, she received an outpouring of love from several of her “Basketball Wives” co-stars, including Jennifer Williams, who wrote “Love you Brooke.”

Brandi Maxiell commented, “I love you baby,” while Jackie Christie added two heart emojis and a praying hands emoji.

“You are so strong queen! I pray for your continued healing and may God comfort your heart in these trying times,” former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Erica Pinkett wrote.

Bailey’s post comes two months after she revealed on social media that Kayla had died aged 25.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” the reality star captioned a photo carousel of her daughter on Instagram on Sept. 25. “This is not goodbye. Mom will see you soon.

Although Bailey did not reveal the cause and circumstances of Kayla’s death at the time, authorities later released a statement, revealing that she and driver Julius Weaver, 38, died of complications from a “fatal collision with a semi-trailer”.

After announcing Kayla’s death, Bailey – who is also a mother of two sons – thanked everyone for their support and love.

“Kayla left a mark on so many lives,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “She walked into the room and demanded love, respect and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she changed your life forever.