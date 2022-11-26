Cardinals QB Kyler Murray looks ‘sharp’, ready to start on Sunday

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is scheduled to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

“Yeah, it looks like that,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday.

Murray performed full-speed reps on Friday, according to Kingsbury, who was pleased with what he saw from his quarterback.

Murray “looked sharp,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals had discussed holding Murray until the end of next week.

“We had talked about it,” Kingsbury said. “But obviously he was looking forward to coming back and he feels good. I mean, he feels 100%. If it had been less than that, we might have waited, but he feels full, then we’re going to have him there.”

Kingsbury said Monday night’s resounding loss to the San Francisco 49ers didn’t dictate Arizona’s decision to potentially play Murray this weekend. Arizona had that plan in place, Kingsbury said.

Murray has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. He made it worse the following week against the Seattle Seahawks, then missed games for the Los Angeles Rams and 49ers.