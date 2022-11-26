Central banks of India and UAE discuss Rupee and Dirham trade

India and the United Arab Emirates had already signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in February. (Case)

New Delhi:

The central banks of India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are discussing a concept paper on promoting bilateral rupee and dirham trade to reduce transaction costs, an official said today. senior official.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the concept paper for local currency trade was shared by India.

The central banks of the two countries will discuss standard operating procedures and modalities, he told reporters here.

The objective of the exercise is to reduce the cost of transactions, he added.

India and the UAE had already signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in February to boost bilateral trade and economic relations.

The free trade agreement was intended to provide significant benefits to Indian and Emirati companies, including better market access and reduced tariffs.

As a result of the free trade pact, bilateral trade is expected to increase from the current USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion over the next five years.

Bilateral trade between India and UAE stood at $43.3 billion in 2020-2021. Exports were worth $16.7 billion and imports totaled $26.7 billion in 2020-21. Bilateral trade stood at $59.11 billion in 2019-2020

