Chicago teenager, 19, charged in the death of a 7-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family’s home west of Chicago.

Chicago’s Joseph Serrano was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, police say.

Akeem Briscoe was apparently preparing for bed on October 26 when someone fired multiple shots in a nearby alley and a bullet hit the child in the abdomen, police say.

2 KILLED, 8 HOSPITALIZED IN CHICAGO INCORRECT ACCIDENT

He later died in a hospital.

Bullet casings were found in the alley and detectives reviewed private video footage of the area in the hope of identifying who fired the shots.

ILLINOIS MAN STOLE TWO BANKS DURING COURT SUPERVISED RELEASE FOR TWO MORE BANK HEISTS

Investigators later learned that shots were fired by a group of people at another group in a car in the alley, police said.

“They’re shooting at this group; obviously the bullet misses this group,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “No one was hit in that group, and the bullet went through the window, hitting the 7-year-old.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 16-year-old boy was also charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said a third suspect has been arrested, but not yet charged.