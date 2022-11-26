China: Fire in Xinjiang stokes anger over ‘zero Covid’ policy – World Today News

Ten people were killed and nine injured in a fire at a residential building on Thursday in Urumqi, the regional capital of Xinjiang, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Since Friday, messages circulating on social networks in China and abroad claim that the anti-Covid confinements in force in the city have hindered the arrival of firefighters at the scene of the tragedy. Videos meanwhile showed groups of people taking to the streets of Urumqi to protest the restrictions.

“Remove the lockdowns! »

Weariness is growing in China against the draconian policy to fight the pandemic. Sporadic and sometimes violent protests have already taken place in several cities in recent days, including at the world’s largest iPhone factory in central Zhengzhou, owned by Taiwanese giant Foxconn.

Despite several vaccines available, and contrary to the rest of the world, the Asian country continues to apply strict restrictions to avoid contamination and death. This policy consists of imposing confinements as soon as cases appear, placing people who test positive in quarantine in centers and requiring almost daily PCR tests for access to public places.

Images broadcast on social networks and partially verified by AFP show hundreds of people gathered at night in front of the town hall of Urumqi chanting: “Remove the confinements! »

In another video, dozens of people can be seen marching through a neighborhood in the east of the city, shouting the same slogan, before facing a row of law enforcement officers dressed in virus protection suits and boo copiously.

AFP journalists verified the authenticity of these videos by geolocating the buildings that appear in them, but were unable to determine the exact moment when these demonstrations took place.

A wave of anger simmered on the Weibo social network on Friday, with some saying parked electric vehicles left without power during the long periods of confinement had blocked access for fire engines to a narrow road leading to the burning building. “I was also the one who threw myself off the roof, who got stuck in an overturned (quarantine) bus, who came out of isolation at the Foxconn factory”, can we read in a comment which refers to to several recent incidents attributed to “zero Covid”.

Chinese authorities, which censor politically sensitive online content, appeared to have deleted multiple posts and hashtags relating to the fire as early as Saturday morning.

Arrested for “rumors”

Urumqi police said on Weibo on Friday that they had arrested a woman for “spreading rumors online” about the number of victims of the fire. An initial investigation showed the fire started from a row of electrical sockets in a bedroom of one of the apartments, according to public broadcaster CCTV.

Rescue attempts were complicated by “a lack of parking spaces and a large number of private vehicles parked on both sides” of the alley leading to the building, Li Wensheng, the city’s fire chief, said Friday, according to CCTV.

Extremely rare, the mayor of Urumqi, Maimeiming Kade, presented his formal apologies for the fire, still according to CCTV. But authorities have also refuted some of the claims online that the doors to the building were sealed with wires to keep residents out during the lockdown.

Parts of Urumqi, a metropolis of four million people, have been confined for weeks. But after the protests, authorities announced on Saturday that the city “has fundamentally reduced social transmissions to zero” and will “restore the normal order of life for residents in low-risk areas, from staggered and orderly manner.

China recorded 34,909 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the vast majority of which were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.