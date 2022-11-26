China’s capital Beijing battles Covid with more apartment closures

BEIJING — China’s capital is nearly at a standstill as Covid controls spread. More apartments in Beijing on Friday banned residents from leaving for at least a few days. This is on top of a growing number of business bans, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining. “This morning, most of our 30+ employees reported that their communities had been locked down for 7 days,” said James Zimmerman, a partner in Perkins Coie’s Beijing office, said on Twitter on Friday. He said a day earlier that the company had to tell all of its employees to work from home. It was unclear how many people were affected at the city level and to what extent stay-in-place measures were being enforced. Beijing has about 22 million inhabitants.

Covid restrictions have tightened in Beijing as infections continue to soar, causing communities to go into lockdown. Jade Gao | AFP | Getty Images

“You constantly hear about someone going into lockdown and you have this constant feeling that you’re going to be next,” said Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, on Friday. He estimated that around 40% of the people in his office were locked down. The Beijing city government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. City officials did not announce a citywide lockdown and warned it was in a “critical” period to control the virus. Local infections have increased despite the gradual tightening of Covid measures over the past two weeks. The city of Beijing reported more than 1,800 Covid infections on Thursday, bringing the total for the month to more than 10,000. Other parts of mainland China reported similar increases in infections – up to a new national daily record of more than 32,000 for Thursday. The central government this month sent an encouraging signal to investors about the future reopening by reducing quarantine times, among other changes. But the zero-Covid policy itself has not changed. “At first, when the [new measures] came out, we felt somewhat positive. But now we see that the interpretation varies widely,” said Jennifer Birdsong, a Chengdu-based board member of the Southwest China Section of the EU Chamber. “There is a wide variation in what can be interpreted as a necessary lockdown. “Right now we’re also in a situation where bars, restaurants and gyms, all [were] closed last night,” she said, adding that business owners are frustrated with the lack of notice. She said the restrictions mean some workers have had to sleep in factories, only to find they are unable to get food delivered.

Immerse yourself in road traffic

Data shows that people in areas affected by Covid are moving less, voluntarily or not. Baidu’s traffic data showed Beijing slipped from the most congested city in all of China to 74th place. Metro ridership in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing has fallen nearly 99% from a year ago, according to a Goldman Sachs report on Friday. That of the southern city of Guangzhou fell about 65 percent from a year ago, according to the report. Guangzhou, the capital of the export-heavy province of Guangdong, has been hardest hit by this month’s Covid wave. Some frustrated residents even broke through the lockdown barriers, local officials said on Thursday, according to state media. Only certain parts of the city are closed. But companies are worried and working overtime to ensure they can fulfill their orders without interruption, said Klaus Zenkel, vice president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China and president of its China section of the South. He said a food industry company had to shut down for about a week and lost hundreds of tons of an unspecified material.

Learn more about China from CNBC Pro