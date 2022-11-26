Chris Christie declares Trump unfit for president after Fuentes dinner

Donald Trump recently hosted white supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Former GOP Gov. Chris Christie showed Trump’s “awful lack of judgment.”

The governor, a former Trump ally turned critic, said he was an “untenable” candidate for 2024.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie has said former President Donald Trump is unfit to be president after hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is just another example of a terrible lack of judgment on the part of Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, makes him an untenable candidate in the general election for the Republican Party in 2024,” the former New Jersey governor told the New York Times. .

Trump’s dinner with Fuentes, which was also attended by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, sparked widespread controversy.

The 24-year-old activist and live broadcaster is known to have espoused racist, anti-Semitic and other bigoted views. The Justice Department called him a “white supremacist” and the Anti-Defamation League described him as a “well-known white supremacist expert and organizer.”

The former president has since claimed he didn’t know who Fuentes was before dinner.

Christie suggested the controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner was a ploy to get Trump attention.

“He can’t stand not having attention all the time,” Christie told The New York Times. “And so the fact that someone shows up at his club – even though you think he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was – and you wanted to sit with him feeds the hunger he feels for attention. who he misses since he left the presidency.”

Christie ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries but later became a close adviser to the president.

The former governor later distanced himself from Trump after the latter’s 2020 election defeat and has since become a vocal critic.

Last week he encouraged Republicans to “stop being afraid” of anyone in an apparent reference to Trump.

Christie has repeatedly suggested he plans to run as the Republican candidate for president in 2024 against Trump.