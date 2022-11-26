Coast Guard rescues man who fell overboard on Carnival cruise ship

A 28-year-old man who fell overboard while on a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued by the US Coast Guard nearly 20 hours after he went missing.

The guest, according to a Carnival Cruise Line representative, was at a bar with his sister on the Carnival Valor and left for the bathroom around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. He never returned and his sister reported him missing the next day. The Coast Guard received the call around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The carnival crew searched the ship on Thursday, but without success, later deciding to retrace the ship’s route to find the missing guest.

In this March 3, 2022 file photo, the Carnival Valor cruise ship departs the Port of New Orleans in New Orleans. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The US Coast Guard assisted the crew of the Carnival in their search and rescue and told ABC News they found the man in the water shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. He was rescued about 20 hours after he was last seen.

The man is in stable condition, the US Coast Guard said Friday.

“The Jayhawk crew hoisted the man onto the helicopter and transferred him to emergency medical services on standby at the New Orleans Lakeside Airport,” a Coast Guard statement said. .

The ship was en route to Cozumel, a Mexican island in the Caribbean, and was released by the Coast Guard to continue to its destination.

“We are beyond grateful that this case has ended with a positive outcome,” said Lt. Seth Gross, a search and rescue mission coordinator for the New Orleans sector. partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and bring him to safety. Without the watchful crew aboard the Crinis motor vessel, this case could have had a much more difficult end.