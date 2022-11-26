CTA, Metra Holiday Trains and Buses are officially in service. Here’s when and where to take your turn – NBC Chicago

The holiday season is officially here, and the CTA is helping Chicagoans get into the winter spirit with a long-standing tradition.

The Allstate CTA vacation fleet began its annual Green Line trip Friday, where it will continue to operate Saturday and Tuesday.

The holiday train features lots of LED lights and signs throughout, with Santa and his reindeer also joining commuters for the ride.

The Holiday Bus will begin service Tuesday on Milwaukee Route #56, the first of 16 routes the Holiday Bus will traverse this holiday season.

In addition, all eight CTA rail lines will be served by the celebration fleet.

Here’s a look at when and where the CTA Holiday Train and Bus will be running over the holiday season:

CTA Holiday Train timetable:

November 25: Green line

Green line November 26: Green line

Green line November 29: Green line

Green line November 30: Orange, brown lines

Orange, brown lines 1st December : Orange, brown lines

Orange, brown lines December 2: Orange, brown lines

Orange, brown lines December 3: Orange, brown lines

Orange, brown lines December 6: Red line

Red line December 7: purple line

purple line December 8: Red line

Red line December 9: purple line

purple line December 10: Red line

Red line December 13: pink line

pink line December 14: pink line

pink line December 15: blue line

blue line December 16: blue line

blue line December 17: blue line

blue line December 19: yellow line

CTA Party Bus timetable:

From November 29, the CTA Holiday Bus will travel these 16 routes:

#56 Milwaukee : 29, 30 Nov.

: 29, 30 Nov. #91Austin: 1st December

1st December #92 Favor: 1st December

1st December #22Clark: December 2

December 2 #97 Skokie: December 3

December 3 #74 Fullerton: December 6

December 6 #66Chicago: December 7, December 8

December 7, December 8 #126 Jackson: December 9

December 9 #12Roosevelt: December 10

December 10 #62 Archer: December 13

December 13 #49 Western, #X49 Western Express: December 14, December 15

December 14, December 15 #3 King Drive: December 16, December 17

December 16, December 17 #79 79th: December 20

December 20 #28 Stony Island: December 21

December 21 #29 Status: December 22

December 22 #J14 Jeffrey Jump: December 23

The CTA is not the only festive train crossing the city, however. Metra will conduct its holiday rides on its power line on three Saturdays this season: December 3, 10 and 17.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will accompany passengers to downtown Chicago where they will encounter a “winter wonderland” at Millennium Station, according to the transit agency.

Here’s a look at when and where the Metra Holiday Train will be running this holiday season:

Metra Holiday Train Schedule:

incoming

University Park 11:00 Richton Park 11:03 am 211th street 11:08 Flossmoor 11:13 a.m. house wood 11:15 a.m. pipe 11:17 a.m. Harvey 11:22 115th/Kensington 11:32 am 55th/56th/57th 11:42 51st/53rd 11:44 Museum Campus 11:53 Millenium Station 11:58

Outgoing