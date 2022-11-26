Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley must lead Giants playoff push

There are so many reasons why the Giants have slipped and so many warning signs that they could struggle to earn the two or three more wins it will take to put the franchise in the playoffs for the first time in five years, preventing a huge downside from infiltrating what was shaping up to be an uplifting season.

Two of those reasons cannot implicate Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, the players who let the team down at the most critical point of the 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys.

Barkley and Jones, Jones and Barkley. Saquon and Daniel. To save 2022 – and to ensure they’ll be back in 2023 – these two dedicated and elegant individuals, so loyal to the cause, must rise above the slope they served in the third quarter, when it was still anyone’s game and their head coach Brian Daboll decided to take a chance and their offensive coordinator Mike Kafka gave them the task of turning the bet into a winning hand.

Daboll’s bet on fourth-and-first from the Giants 45-yard line was appropriate. Kafka’s call, with the Giants trailing 14-13, was solid. The execution by Jones and Barkley was abysmal. Jones, who rarely seemed comfortable in a moving pocket, took a step to his right and quickly got rid of the ball. Too fast. He threw sinker, low and far, forcing Barkley to reach back and break stride, and it messed up his foot. He’s got both hands on the ball, and when that happens, a catch has to follow. He does not have. The Cowboys were in full scale momentum stealing mode and the game was lost.

Saquon Barkley has struggled after a brisk start to the season. USA TODAY Sports

Barkley, at the right time, said it was his fault. Jones, true to form, said it was his fault. They were both responsible and totally correct in their assessments.

In the last six games, Barkley and Jones have to be the reason the Giants are successful, not examples of why things went wrong. There are major injury issues and depth issues and talent issues. Jones and Barkley can’t be the problems.

The Giants have a three-day weekend to recover, and the offense should be bolstered by the returns of right tackle Evan Neal and tight end Daniel Bellinger. When they get back to work, preparing for a Week 13 game against the surging Commanders, the Giants need to have their starting quarterback and No. 1 running back ready to lead the charge and not drop the ball or throw it to the ground.

Barkley tends to drop, and that’s a concern. In a four-day stretch that included losses to the Lions and Cowboys, he ran the ball 26 times and gained just 61 yards, a paltry average of 2.3 yards per attempt. The faint comes after Barkley carried the ball a career-high 35 times in a win over the Texans.

There is no doubt that the upheaval on the offensive line – injuries forced three substitutes into starting roles against the Cowboys – has narrowed the lanes of traffic for Barkley. He has 992 rushing yards, and unless something crazy happens, he will reach 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in five seasons. He’s been dealing with a bruised shoulder, and that may be limiting his effectiveness. The Giants need him at his best the rest of the way, and wear and tear can’t be part of the discussion.

“We’re definitely still confident,” Barkley said.

Jones threw two interceptions in the loss to the Lions and he wasn’t a regular threat in the rematch with the Cowboys after dropping 79 rushing yards in the Week 3 loss. Daboll said Jones had run-pass options “so he ended up throwing. He did zone readings, boots. We just haven’t done enough.

Daniel Jones passes in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. USA TODAY Sports

Indeed, Jones has not done enough. The Giants won’t be able to offer him more attractive wide receiver options. He’s got what he’s got, and Jones must find a way to rise above what he’s dealing with. He needs to get back to the form that was having issues with his arms and legs or else the Giants’ problems will go from bad to worse and their season will end after their Week 18 game in Philadelphia.

“We have a very good opportunity moving forward,” Jones said. “We know we have big games coming up and we are putting ourselves in a good position. We must take care of ourselves and take advantage of this long week. We are always confident. We are 7-4. We still have a lot to accomplish.

Everything is still there for the Giants. They don’t need to run the table or climb to heights they can’t hope to reach. They need to win a few more games in December. It’s not too much to ask Jones and Barkley to lead the way.