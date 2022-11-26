Deion Sanders? As the next CU football coach? “Prime Time” too smart to take the Buffs gig. – Denver Post

So Deion Sanders gets the CU Buffs football job and (checks notes) immediately kills himself in his career.

Kiz: Kickin’ It headquarters staff noted rumors of a banter between Sanders and the Buffs. Why would “Prime Time” try to resurrect a program in the Lost Time Zone, if it has a chance to perform at a coaching gig in the Pigskin Mad South? Here’s what “Coach Prime” should tell the Buffs: CU isn’t Stanford academically, any more than the Buffs are Alabama on the football field. Stop the masquerade. Get down to business. Collect money for name, image and likeness. Or stop trying to pretend 1990 will happen again.

There is a team located in Colorado Springs that has a winning program year after year. These junior athletes don’t go to school to play football. Their main goal is to protect free speech so that bozos like you keep their mouths shut. Ignoring the Air Force curriculum in your recent Colorado School of Mines article is a complete insult. The Falcons won Colorado State again this year, beating those bigmouths (jerks) from CU and the horrible Rams from CSU. I know the Denver Post can’t handle the truth; look how politically blue your newspaper is. You call yourself a sports journalist, I’d say you’re just a biased old man.

Kiz: Bozo? I’m more of a Krusty guy. I’ve covered and admired Air Force football since 1983, when your Denver Post sent me to find out how the Falcons landed a bid for the Independence Bowl, whose executive seat consisted of a guy behind a desk in a hotel lobby in Shreveport, La. The current edition of AFA football, however, has nothing special to write home about. Going into a Saturday night date at San Diego State, the Falcons beat seven FBS foes with a combined record of 19-57.

As a Colorado resident for only a year, but a football fan for 40 years, I feel compelled to say that the Broncos’ misfortunes are not coach Nathaniel Hackett’s fault. The new owner needs a season to assess. The first adjustment should remove Russell Wilson as quarterback.

Kiz: Sorry, but there are 245 million reasons the Broncos can’t get rid of Wilson and his new contract.

The average football fan is so obnoxious, like that annoying friend who sells Amway or does CrossFit or is vegan. They’ve been trying to shove football down our throats for 50 years and it’s still boring, still unpopular in the United States and our men’s national team still stinks.

Kiz: I grill impossible burgers and invite friends from my exercise class to watch USA vs. Iran. Want to join us ?

And today’s parting shot pisses off the fact that I endorsed Kevin O’Connell, who has the Minnesota Vikings in first place, over Hackett when the Broncos went for a coach.

Oh, how sweet it is to be the all-knowing Kiz, writing from afar, and letting everyone know how smart he is. LOL.

