Devendra Fadnavis says she is committed to ensuring there is no more 11/26; Install facial recognition cameras in Mumbai

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the 26/11 terror attack was “a wound that will never heal”, and his government pledged to ensure that such incident will never happen again.

There were inflows of intelligence, but the government at the time could not act to prevent the attack, said the BJP leader who is also the state interior minister.

Fadnavis was speaking at an event organized by Panchajanya, a magazine published by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the terror attack.

There was an intelligence contribution, but the government at the time could not act on it and there was no coordination, he claimed.

”After the attack, the need for surveillance via the CCTV network was highlighted. From 2009, tenders were launched and canceled, but the project never took off. It was not until I took over as Chief Minister in 2014 that the project gained momentum and its first phase was completed within a year,” Fadnavis said.

The state government will also install facial recognition cameras that use artificial intelligence to boost security, he said. Security on the seas has also been enhanced, MP CM said.

“In a terrorist attack, soft diplomacy does not work. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi said if you attack us, we will enter your house and retaliate,” he said.

Thanks to the efforts of the Modi government, the testimony of convicted terrorist David Headley, incarcerated in a US prison, was recorded in the case of the 26/11 attack, and it shed light on how Pakistan and its ISI intelligence were involved in the attack, Fadnavis said.

He also said the attack was a message to other countries not to trade with India.