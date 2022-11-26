Discover the thinnest skyscraper in the world

The thinnest tower in the world is finally complete.

A member of New York’s latest generation of skyscrapers, 111 West 57th Street, often known as the Steinway Tower, is the world’s thinnest skyscraper, according to a CNN report.

New York-based company Studio Sofield has unveiled the interiors of Steinway Tower, the new 1,428-foot tall tower overlooking Central Park. The announcement marks the completion of the opulent downtown Manhattan landmark, which was built on a site once occupied by historic piano company Steinway & Sons, the outlet added.

The 91-story skyscraper contains 46 full-floor and duplex residences. Photos released this month by the designers show opulent lobbies adorned with limestone, marble, blackened steel and velvet, floors paved with smoky gray solid oak, and original artwork by Picasso and Matisse.

According to Studio Sofield, the interiors of the Steinway Tower were designed to evoke the grandeur of New York’s Golden Age, a period in the late 19th century when the city’s boulevards were lined with stately mansions of robber barons. like Andrew Carnegie and Cornelius Vanderbilt. It sits on a street in Midtown, filled with gleaming towers, known as “Billionaire’s Row.”

The interiors of Steinway Tower were designed by William Sofield, the creator of Studio Sofield, who told CNN that he intended to give the tower a distinctly New York vibe.

“We’ve all been to very luxurious places, but I wanted to create a building that couldn’t be anywhere else in the world,” he said. “I know so many people might have multiple homes, which will have apartments here. And I wanted to create a very distinct experience that could only be had in New York.”