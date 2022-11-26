Donald Trump hosts far-right extremist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West for dinner at Mar-a-Lago Estate

Former President Donald Trump hosted white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago estate this week, demonstrating his continued willingness to partner with figures who have well-publicized anti-Semitic views as he embarks on another run for the White House.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, posted a video to Twitter on Thursday in which he claimed Trump “is really impressed with Fuentes,” who has repeatedly made anti-Semitic and racist comments as reported by the League. anti-defamation.

Fuentes, West said in the Twitter video, “is actually a loyalist” to Trump, unlike others who he says abandoned the former president after the 2020 election.

In a text message conversation tweeted by West on Thursday, he and Fuentes said they both met with the former president. A source confirmed CNN Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and West, who were embroiled in controversy after repeating anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and making other offensive claims during a podcast appearance in October.

Trump acknowledged the dinner in an article on Truth Social Friday, saying, “Last week Kanye West called me for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly after, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, of whom I knew nothing.. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many of the members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.

West’s recent anti-Semitic remarks caused companies he was affiliated with – including Adidas and Balenciaga – to sever ties with him. He has made numerous inflammatory statements over the years, including claims that slavery was a “choice” and that “racism is a dated concept”.

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Fuentes as a white supremacist and he has been banned from most major social media platforms for his white nationalist rhetoric. Fuentes was present on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and he promoted Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. The House Select Committee investigating the events of January 6 released an assignment to Fuentes in January.

West tweeted late Tuesday night that he had made Trump wait on his first visit to Mar-a-Lago due to rain and traffic. And Right Wing Watch, a project of the left-leaning group People for the American Way, released footage Tuesday of West and Fuentes walking through Miami airport together. This footage was included in the video West posted to Twitter.

