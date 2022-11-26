Edward Snowden Criticizes MetaMask’s Latest Policy Revision

Some in the cryptocurrency world are concerned that the original vision of their firms.

Consensys changed its privacy statement on November 23.

Consensys, the New York-based blockchain software business and creator of MetaMask, the most popular Ethereum wallet, stunned the crypto industry and particularly proponents of decentralization with the new amendments made to its privacy policy. Edward Snowden is one of the most important advocates for privacy. Proclaimed it to be a crime if it occurred in a society with justice.

Consensys changed its privacy statement on November 23. To notify MetaMask’s more than 20 million users when they transact while employing Infura as their default Remote Procedure Call (RPC) provider. Their IP addresses and Ethereum wallet addresses would be gathered and logged.

RPC is a software communication protocol that facilitates remote communication between web3 programmes and blockchains. Consensys purchased Infura, a business that creates tools for blockchains and APIs, in October 2019.

Equal to Committing a Crime

On Twitter, Edward Snowden expressed his dissatisfaction with the MetaMask team. Arguing that their plan to collect users’ personal information under the guise of decentralization is almost as bad as committing a crime.

Snowden subsequently deleted the tweet and replaced it with another. In which he said he had been contacted by MetaMask and that the company was working on an explanation.

Based on the community replies, it is evident that most people are not thrilled with this news. Moreover, some in the cryptocurrency world are concerned that the original vision of their firms, which is centered on anonymity and decentralization, is being abandoned.

The fact that ConsenSys is an American corporation further contributes to the skepticism of some consumers. This is due to the fact that such data collecting may make it simpler for government officials to issue fines and punishments.

Recommended For You:

MetaMask All Set to Collect Users’ IP Addresses On-Chain Transaction