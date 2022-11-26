England captain Harry Kane brushes aside injury fears and insists he is ‘absolutely fine’ after footage of the tied ankle following the World Cup tie with the United States sparked controversy ‘worry

Harry Kane said he was ‘absolutely fine’ following the 0-0 draw with the United States after footage of his right ankle being tied raised concerns.

The England skipper played the full game from stalemate on Friday, with the Three Lions having to wait to seal their progress into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Getty Kane struggled in the 0-0 World Cup group stage draw against the United States

Tottenham striker Kane struggled to establish himself in the game as he only had three touches in the American penalty area, while he failed to create a only opportunity.

Ahead of the game against the United States, there were fears he was not fully fit after he was spotted limping with his ankle tied after the 6-2 win over Iran.

This led to the 29-year-old undergoing a CT scan, but no damage was found, which saw him lead the line against USA.

After the goalless draw, Kane was again pictured with his ankle bandaged, but he played down any fears of missing Tuesday’s clash against Wales.

Speaking to talkSPORT England correspondent Faye Carruthers, Kane said: “It’s my foot and it was very good there.

“I know there was a lot of talk and people were saying it was my ankle, but it was my foot.

Getty Kane played down any fears he was an injury doubt against Wales

“There is no problem. It was good to play the full game and I will prepare for Tuesday now.

A victory against the United States would have sealed England’s progress to the round of 16.

But they will qualify for knockouts if they avoid defeat to Wales on Tuesday by a four-goal margin.

Gareth Southgate’s side are currently top of Group B after two matches – one point above Iran.

Despite England’s poor performance against the United States, Kane said it was a good result after keeping America at bay.

He commented: “We knew before that we wanted to win the match and finish first, but we also knew that the evening was going to be very difficult.

“And the United States certainly gave us problems, but overall we probably weren’t clinical enough in their final third.

“But a very important clean sheet, a point puts us in a very good position going into Tuesday and that’s the most important thing.”