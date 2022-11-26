Eric Trump said his father “fought for this country” and the critics went… Now what?!?

Eric Trump raised eyebrows among Twitter users this week when he claimed his father, Donald Trump, had “fought” for America.

“My father fought for this country,” the former president’s son said in a video interview shared online. “Tom Brady has always fought and played for his team. My dad plays for Team America.

While the word “fought” was probably just a turn of phrase, he angered critics on Twitter who felt he was making a plot heavy lifting. They immediately brought to light Donald Trump’s history of military medical deferments, including one based on bone spurs in his heels.

That diagnosis has since been questioned, however, after the podiatrist’s daughter who saw Trump said it was done simply as a favor to her father, Fred.

Other tweeters pointed to Trump’s past criticism of injured veterans.

The former president also described the prevention of sexually transmitted infections in the 1970s and 1980s as his “personal Vietnam”.

