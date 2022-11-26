Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs Houston Texans – The Denver Post

DOLPHINS (7-3) vs. TEXANS (1-8-1)

To start up: 1 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 7-3 in his first season as head coach; Lovie Smith is 93-98-1, including the playoffs, in his 12th season as head coach overall and 1-8-1 in his first season as Texans coach.

Series: The Dolphins are trailing the all-time streak with the Texans, 8-2, but have won two of the last three meetings.

Time: 85 degrees, 65% humidity, 10 mph winds, 23% chance of precipitation.

Line: The Dolphins are a 14-point favorite; the plus/minus is 47.

Injuries: Dolphins — Doubtful: RB Raheem Mostert (knee); Questionable: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (triceps), S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams ( knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Texas – Out: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstrings); Reserve injured: DE Jonathan Greenard among four players on IR.

Outstanding: The Dolphins, coming off their bye week, are looking for a fifth straight win, which would give them an 8-3 start for the first time since 2001. …

The Texans have the worst record in the NFL and are making a quarterback change this week from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen. …

Miami started its streak with the 2002 expansion team 0-7. The Dolphins have since won one meeting in 2015, lost in 2018 in Houston on a Thursday night and beat the Texans last year at Hard Rock Stadium, sparking a seven-game winning streak that followed a seven-game losing streak. …

A visit from the Texans means a return to Miami Gardens for tackle Laremy Tunsil, who the Dolphins traded to Houston before the 2019 season. Subsequent moves with draft picks acquired from the Texans as part of that deal played a role in Miami’s acquisitions of players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Jevon Holland and others. …

Several Dolphins players have ties to Houston: defensive backs Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe and Jamal Perry, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, linebackers Elandon Roberts and Cameron Goode and punter Thomas Morstead. The Texans have former University of Miami players in tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and practice squad offensive lineman Kc McDermott.

