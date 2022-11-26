FCC bans US sales and imports of Huawei and ZTE equipment

The Federal Communications Commission announced on Friday that it has adopted new rules banning the import or sale of communications equipment from several Chinese companies in the United States, due to the “unacceptable risk to national security”.

The rules ban equipment and services from Chinese electronics companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation, as well as two-way radio maker Hytera Communications and Hangzhou smart camera providers Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology, and their subsidiaries and affiliates. .

The rules implement the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, sponsored by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that the use of unreliable communications equipment is not permitted inside our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” the FCC said. FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” she added.

The FCC noted in a statement that the new rules follow a series of other FCC initiatives to keep US networks safe.

Some of these include: prohibiting the use of public funds to purchase covered equipment or services; the launch of the Secure and Reliable Communications Networks Reimbursement Program to remove insecure equipment that has already been installed on US networks; revocation of operating licenses for Chinese public carriers; update the submarine cable license approval process; and launch surveys on IoT security and Internet egress security.

Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.