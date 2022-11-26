FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium vs Morocco

World number 2 and third team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Belgium will look to secure a place in the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they face Morocco in a Group match. F Sunday at Al Thumama. Stadium.

Belgium head into the match against Morocco after a scrappy win over Canada in their tournament opener. Striker Michy Batshuayi scored after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty from Canada full-back Alphonso Davies as Belgium ended a lackluster show against their North American rivals.

But Belgium will have to put on a much better show against Morocco if they are to have any chance of winning.

Ahead of Belgium’s sweet victory over Canada, Morocco demonstrated that they weren’t in Qatar just to make numbers. The North African side put in an inspired performance against Luka Modric-led Croatia and held the 2018 runners-up to a goalless draw. Both teams had their scoring chances with Nikola Vlasic closing in on Croatia late in the first half while Noussair Mazraoui had a header saved for Morocco.

Belgium’s win and Morocco’s draw means the Red Devils are top of Group F while Morocco and Croatia are tied for second before the start of the second round of the group.

Morocco are playing in their sixth FIFA World Cup final. They earned the right to be in Qatar through a superb qualifying campaign by winning all six matches and then winning a home and away play-off against Congo. Given some quality players in the team and their ability to show courage against stronger opposition, Morocco can cause problems for Belgium. Despite the nonchalant spectacle against Canada, Belgium have won 7 of their last 8 FIFA World Cup matches.

Belgium are set to meet Croatia in their final group game, so they will be aiming for a win against Morocco to avoid any despair against their European rivals.

Form guide (last five games)

Belgium: WLLWW

Morocco: DWDWW

Face-to-face

Matches played: 3

Belgium wins: 2

Prints:-

Victory for Morocco: 1

Team News

Belgium team news

A thigh injury deprived forward Romelu Lukaku of game time against Canada. We don’t even expect him to be on the bench against Morocco. He is the only concern of Belgian coach Roberto Martinez.

Morocco team news

Morocco have quite a few injury problems to deal with. Defender Noussair Mazraoui and midfielders Abdelhamid Sabiri and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli are all out of the matchday squad due to injuries.

Possible starting XI

Belgium possible starting XI

Formation (3-5-2)

Courtois, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dendoncker, Meunier, Onana, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, E. Hazard, Batshuayi

Morocco possible starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Betting odds (bet365)

Victory for Belgium: 2/19

To draw: 12/5

Victory of Morocco: 14/5

Prediction

The form both teams have displayed in their respective tournament openers suggests this is set to be a tightly contested game. In the end, Belgium could overtake Morocco by a single goal.

Where to watch and kick-off time:

The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. IST on Sunday, November 27 and will be streamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the JioCinema app.