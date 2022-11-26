Fifa World Cup 2022 Live Scores: Australia Vs Tunisia

Flashes of Arab unity at 2022 FIFA World Cup after years of discontent

For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a ball just inside the penalty area into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win over Argentina, the Middle East Arabs divided have found something to celebrate.

Such Arab unity is hard to find and fleeting when it happens. But Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup provided a moment when many in the Arab world rallied behind Doha and the Saudi team’s victory.

Whether that momentum continues will be tested on Saturday as Saudi Arabia take on Poland – and as regional tensions, religious differences and renewed economic competition between the countries resume.

“All Arab countries are celebrating because an Arab team won,” Saudi Arabia’s Rakan Yousef, 27, said after Arab fans congratulated him in Doha, Qatar, on the Green Falcons’ victory. “Even the Emir of Qatar attended our game. … There’s this feeling now that we’re all brothers. That’s why I’m speechless.

The division of the Arab world even begins with the Arabic language.

Spoken Arabic varies from region to region, with the Berber Arabic of North Africa, the fast-paced Egyptian heard in movies and TV comedies, the gentle Levantine drag and the guttural dialect of the Gulf Arabs. .

Religion is another differentiator – there are Muslims, both Sunni and Shia with subgroups within, and minority Christians, Druze, Baha’is and others. Differing views on religion and regional rivalries are turning into conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Yemen.

But despite an attempt by al-Qaeda to stoke extremists, the high-energy month-long World Cup in Qatar has so far seen unity among Arab Gulf nations. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, heads of state of two countries that boycotted Qatar only two years ago, attended the opening match of the tournament.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called Qatar’s hosting of the tournament a “significant milestone for all Arabs” and also attended the opening. This sentiment was also shared by others.

“We are proud to be here for the first World Cup in an Arab country,” Moroccan coach Walid Regragui said.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also praised Qatar while dismissing criticism from journalists – and by extension, rights groups.

“Qatar has done a great job in hosting a World Cup. … Qatar never claimed it was perfect,” Safadi said. “We have differences of opinion, we have differences of opinion, but that shouldn’t take away from the fact that Qatar has truly staged a unique World Cup in every sense of the word.”

But the biggest upset came two days later when Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina by winning their first game of the tournament, with Aldawsari doing a cartwheel and a flip. Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended the game and carried a Saudi flag around his shoulders.

A veteran Saudi sports journalist, Majed al-Tuwaijri, even cried after the game.

“It’s the most beautiful and important moment of my life and my 30-year career in the media,” he said, his voice muffled. “I find myself not speaking out because of the complexity of my feelings towards this great historic victory.”

King Salman of Saudi Arabia declared Wednesday a public holiday to commemorate the victory. Inside and outside the kingdom, people cheered and waved the country’s green and white flag in celebration.

The Saudi flag itself bears two images that show its complicated place in the wider Arab world. He carries a white sword and the Arabic inscription of the shahada, a statement of Muslim faith: “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.” After the death of the Prophet Muhammad in 632 AD, Islam spread from the austere desert expanses of the Arabian Peninsula that would later become Saudi Arabia.

Today, Saudi Arabia maintains beheading as a form of execution and is one of the world’s leading enforcers of the death penalty. The kingdom has also used oil money since the 1980s to export an ultra-conservative view of Islam called Wahhabism to mosques around the world. Extremists have also exploited Wahhabi organizations receiving Saudi funds.

This history, along with regional politics, complicates unqualified adherence to Saudi Arabia for Arabs in the Middle East. While some celebrated Saudi Arabia’s victory in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave blocked by Egypt and Israel is ruled by the militant group Hamas. The kingdom, while not diplomatically recognizing Israel, now allows overflight rights for Israeli airlines.

The limits can also be seen in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. Houthi Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami tweeted “a thousand congratulations” to Saudi Arabia for putting “Arab football back on the market”. the map.” He later deleted the tweet and apologized.

“There are red lines that no party or person should cross,” al-Shami wrote.

The Saudi victory, which the Okaz daily called the kingdom’s “restoration of glories”, is also part of the new, more nationalist Saudi Arabia that is forming under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As the prince came to power, the kingdom liberalized socially by allowing women to drive, reopening cinemas and reducing its morality police. His comments to the squad ahead of the tournament, urging them to “enjoy” the games, were repeatedly repeated in the tightly controlled Saudi press.

But Prince Mohammed has also led a self-proclaimed corruption crackdown targeting anyone with power in the kingdom. US intelligence agencies believe the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul came on his orders, which the kingdom has denied.

Meanwhile, economic competition between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has intensified as Riyadh tries to attract international business from Dubai. Qatar, which faced a Saudi-led boycott just two years earlier, has embraced the kingdom while cementing its ties with the United States as cover. The inconclusive war in Yemen is still raging.

Football offers respite, but no panacea to these misfortunes.

“You would have to have a historical lobotomy to think this is a stable region,” said David B. Roberts, an associate professor at King’s College London who has long studied Arab Gulf countries.