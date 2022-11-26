Four statewide offices set to be permanently eliminated – Orange County Register

The Office of the Nonpartisan Legislative Analyst just released a report on how the state’s $100 billion budget surplus went poof! There could be a deficit of $25 billion for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

It’s time to clean up some junk in government by eliminating four unnecessary statewide offices. Their eventual functions can be transferred to the governor’s office in three cases, and to the comptroller in the case of the treasurer.

First, Lieutenant Governor. Five states do not have this position. In Arizona and Oregon, if the governor is incapacitated or promoted to president of the United States by voters, the secretary of state takes over. In Maine, New Hampshire and Wyoming, he is the president of the state senate. These states do just fine without the otherwise unimportant lieutenant governorship.

Second, state superintendent of public instruction. Only 12 states make it an elected position. In California, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of the California Teachers Association. According to Vote Smart, incumbent Tony Thurmond received $2.4 million in contributions, half of it from public service unions. His opponent, Lance Christensen, received a total of just $150,000 from small donors. Christensen reportedly turned the position into a bullying pulpit for parents and students, but was wiped out by union money. Instead of such futile battles, just make it a designated post.

Third, the insurance commissioner. Only 11 states elect this position. Candidates for the position were so short this year that the editorial board of this newspaper refused to give its approval. Incumbent Ricardo Lara has been embroiled in a pay-to-play scandal and challenger Robert Howell, the board noted, “said he made the decision to run for insurance commissioner because that he was looking for a place to throw my hat in the ring,’ and it seemed like a good opportunity. He also admitted that he knew little about insurance.

The position was created in 1988 with the narrow passage by 51.1% of Proposition 103. I remember it well. It was a project of activist Harvey Rosenfield, a follower of Ralph Nader, and now the head of Consumer Watchdog, an organization that hunts Lara down for her ethical issues. The reforms clearly did not work, so this position should be tucked away in the governor’s portfolio. Then, if something goes wrong, he will be blamed and maybe he will fix it.

Fourth, State Treasurer. The position is appointed in 12 states and does not even exist in two large states, New York and Texas. This job primarily oversees the state’s investment portfolio. Reforms in this industry in recent years have standardized investments. No need for a separate post. He could be bent into the controller position, which works in Texas.

I am also tempted to eliminate the post of poll supervisor. Outgoing outgoing Betty Yee hasn’t even been able to write a full new annual financial report for the state since June 30, 2020. And Malia Cohen, who was just elected to the position, shows no signs of have a lot of interest in doing much better. Although it may surprise us.

Ultimately, it’s good to keep the controller as a watchdog. Lanhee Chen allegedly used the job to investigate state finances for waste, fraud and abuse. He is the closest of all Republicans to winning his election with 44.5%. If state finances implode during the coming recession, Chen may have a chance in four years.

By removing these four positions from the ballot, voters could focus on the remaining positions: governor; comptroller-treasurer; secretary of state, who should be separate because he protects elections; and attorney general, whose separate post is supposed to ensure a fair justice system.

Another reason for consolidating these positions is the dominance of the Democratic Party. If we’re ever going to get back to little competition from Republicans, they need to be able to focus their energies on fewer races.

Let’s reduce the eight state elective positions to four and give clarity to voters while saving money in the difficult times ahead.

John Seiler is a member of the editorial board.