Fox Bet Super 6: $25,000 Saturday Midday Jackpot In Michigan And Ohio State

Well, actually, yes. The classic confrontation between Michigan and ohio state means more than ever this year. With both teams posting 11-0 records, Saturday’s BIG Noon battle could be the difference between a College Football Playoff (CFP) berth or an attendance trophy.

“I’m so excited to have this participation trophy,” no one ever said.

#3 Michigan at No. 2 ohio state (noon ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app )

How many total points will be scored in the game?

The Buckeyes have been a scoring machine this season. In nine of their meetings, they posted at least 43 points. In Week 3, Ohio State put up 77 points on Toledo !

The Michigan isn’t too shabby when it comes to lighting up the dashboard, either. The Wolverines have scored at least 51 points in four games this season.

FOX bet to the Over/Under at 57 and we’re planning a high-scoring affair in “The Game.”

Prediction:

66-72 total points scored by both teams combined

Which team will have the most tackles and how many will they have?

One thing we learned from two of our recent BIG Noon Saturday contest winners is to go big on Ohio State. Both Jack of Orlando and Corey from Mississippi disclosed that part of their winning strategy was to support the Buckeyes to be exceptional in certain categories.

As for which team will have the most tackles, here we will apply the logic of our winners.

Prediction:

Ohio State, 67-68 tackles

Which team will have the longest punt and how long will it last?

This one is easy. Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco averages 45.5 yards per punt, but the number that comes out to us is 77.

Mirco’s 77-yard punt is tied for fifth most this season in college football. Brad Robin the UM punter, is averaging 42.3 yards per punt, with 62 being his longest this year.

Also, Mirco is Australian. And if we’re being honest, kickers and bettors from Down Under are hashtag goals.

Prediction:

Ohio State, 60+

Which team will have the highest punt return average, and what will that average be?

We use our lifeline on this one. Again, Jack and Corey taught us that – in most cases – we should go to Buckeye or go home.

And with Ohio State’s speed in mind, it’s hard not to pick OSU to dominate here, too.

Prediction:

Ohio State, 24-25

Which team will have the longest basket and how long will it last?

Well, there’s not an Aussie in contention when it comes to which kicker will have the longest field goal in the game. But it is okay. We have a clear winner in Michigan Jake Moody .

Moody’s longest FG this year was 54 yards. Ohio State Noah Ruggles only hit 47 yards.

Big Blue takes the lead here.

Prediction:

Michigan, 50+

Which team will win and by how many points?

With the Big Ten conference and a CFP berth on the line, it’s almost a shame that one of those 11-0 teams comes away with a loss.

But we have a map. And only one team can continue. Michigan, we’re sorry, but you’re going home.

While the Wolverines and Buckeyes have had games this season that have fans and bettors alike wondering how good they really are, when it comes down to it, Ohio State is the more complete team. From Heisman full of hope by CJ Stroud athleticism to Ryan Day and the play appeal of his exceptional coaching staff, the Buckeyes are simply superior. Additionally, the Wolverines are struggling with some unfortunate injuries that will prevent them from getting past their nemesis in this final game of the regular season.

Prediction:

Ohio State by 12-14 runs

