France-Denmark, tensions in the Assembly, landslide in Italy: midday update

France-Denmark: the opportunity to qualify for the Blues

The second match against Denmark, this Saturday (5 p.m.), offers a wide range of possible emotions for the France team, well launched towards the round of 16 of the World Cup but wary before finding Christian Eriksen and his band, supplier bad memories. [Plus d’infos]

New 49.3 in the National Assembly

After the rejection of a motion of censure LFI on Friday, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne immediately drew the constitutional weapon of 49.3, for the sixth time in the Assembly, where the debates mainly focused on invectives exchanged the day before. during a stormy session. [Plus d’infos]

Jean-Pierre Dick finally wins the Route du Rhum!

At 57, Jean-Pierre Dick finally won the Route du Rhum, in the Rhum Mono category. Frustrated by his three previous participations, the Niçois finally offers himself a place in the sun in Pointe-à-Pitre. At the helm of his JP54, he won the race and saved Brieuc Maisonneuve: a transatlantic beyond his expectations. [Plus d’infos]

Finistère on yellow alert

Finistère is again placed in yellow vigilance rain-floods and waves submersion, this Saturday, from 3 p.m. According to La Chaîne Météo, gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected in the department. This is not the first alert of the month, since on November 14, the department was already placed in yellow vigilance for strong winds and rain. [Plus d’infos]

At least eight dead in landslide in Italy

At least eight people died in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall on the Italian island of Ischia, according to press reports citing the Minister of Infrastructure on Saturday. “There are eight confirmed dead after the landslide in Ischia,” said Matteo Salvini, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Antimigrant League, quoted by the AGI agency and the daily La Repubblica. [Plus d’infos]

