Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim ‘just started’ working at store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday’s mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake.

Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.

SEE MORE: Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70

On Thursday, a crowd gathered around a makeshift memorial outside Walmart on Sam’s Circle to remember and pray for the victims. The moving event honored the youngest of the fallen; a teen. And although police have yet to release his name, relatives at the vigil identified him as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez.

“I am at a loss for words and speechless that it was him,” said Joshua Trejo-Alvarado, a friend of the victim. “I hoped everything was a dream until today. I wish he was still here with me. I prayed last night with all my family for him. We also received flowers and gifts. home candles for him.

Relatives told News 3 that Fernando had just started working at Walmart and used his first salary as gifts for his mother. Trejo-Alvarado said he didn’t know Fernando was one of the victims until Wednesday morning, which makes the news even harder to digest.

“I called him at school, risking taking my phone,” Trejo-Alvarado said. “I texted him and he didn’t respond. That’s when I texted his brother and asked him if Fernando was good, he was like no, he didn’t make it. “

Balloons and flowers at the scene honor the son, student and friend taken too soon.

“He was always outgoing with everyone he met. He was kind,” Trejo-Alvarado.

Many local residents came out Thursday to show their support by adding to the growing memorial. They told News 3 their thoughts and prayers are with the families as it has shaken their entire community.

SEE MORE: Chesapeake Strong: How you can help families of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims