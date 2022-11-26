Gary Neville ‘disappointed’ Gareth Southgate left out Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and ‘England’s best player’ and Man City starlet Phil Foden

Gary Neville has questioned Gareth Southgate’s decisions not to use ‘creative talents’ Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s draw with the United States.

Manchester City striker Foden and Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold were left on the bench for England’s 0-0 Group B draw with the Americans.

Getty Foden failed to enter the pitch

Getty Trent is yet to break through on the pitch at this World Cup

The Three Lions struggled to create in the goalless draw, perhaps focused on not losing the game and retaining top spot in the group, with qualification now assured if they avoid losing against Wales by four goals.

But former England star and ex-assistant Neville was surprised to see Southgate not making more use of an abundance of talent on the bench.

Speaking at half-time, the Manchester United legend said: “For Phil Foden not to play in England’s starting XI is a real shame.

“He’s a huge talent, I think he’s our best player, our best talent by a mile in this country and he should play in this team.”

And with England finishing the 90 minutes with just three shots on target, his view hasn’t changed.

Neville added: “I was disappointed not to see Foden, for me that talent is huge, I haven’t seen anything like it.

itv Neville was unimpressed with Southgate’s in-game management

“I know we have [Jude] Bellingham, we have [Jack] Grealish, we have others, Gareth prefers [Mason] Go up, he prefers [Raheem] Sterling, he prefers [Bukayo] Saka at the moment, but for Foden not being among those in the starting XI and not coming off the bench is interesting.

On the decision not to bring in Foden, Southgate told talkSPORT: “I didn’t think it was an inside game for Phil as a lot more defensive work was needed against a very strong midfielder against which you are playing.

“He doesn’t normally play there. We signed him as a No.10 the other day, but he doesn’t play there for his club.

“But he’s a great player, we love him. But we thought Marcus [Rashford] the speed and ability of Jack to be able to grab the ball and buy fouls and get us up the pitch…it came at a time when we just needed to control the game.”

Neville also suggested England would have benefited from having Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold on the pitch.

Getty It was a bad night at the office for the men of Southgate

He said: “We’ve got some talent there sitting on the bench in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Foden, in terms of opening a game, Alexander-Arnold has some of the best deliveries you’ll ever see from a full – return.

“On that right side in the second half when [Marcus] Rashford came he had [Jordan] Henderson there, he had [Kieran] Trippier, so he’s been a little stuck on getting the kind of delivery and combinations you’d want.

“I think those two not coming off the bench were disappointing in the sense that if you’re trying to win the game, they’re world class talent.

” He is worried [Alexander-Arnold] defensively but if he’s not confident against USA to play him when we need a goal… We could have had a very comfortable third game where we could have played on the bench.

“I think other nations, Spain, Brazil, France, would probably have Alexander-Arnold and Foden on the pitch. I kind of understand that because I’ve seen Trent defend but when you see a game like that -where we lack creativity, should these two players be in there?