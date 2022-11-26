Get an S95B 4K OLED TV at 40% off

Get an S95B 4K OLED TV at 40% off
Black Friday is in full swing and we’re seeing some great discounts on TVs. One of the best TV deals you can get right now is for Samsung’s high-end S95B.

The gorgeous 4K OLED is one of the best TVs we’ve ever seen, and it’s easily among the top three premium displays you can buy this year. You can grab the 65-inch model now for an all-time low price of $1,800, or 40% off its original list price.

The S95B uses an OLED panel for pixel-level contrast and adds quantum dots to extend its color and brightness gamut beyond what typical OLEDs are capable of. As for other high-end 4K TVs, the S95B’s only real competition comes from LG’s G2 ($2,200) and Sony’s A95K ($3,000). These OLED TVs are also on sale now, but the S95B’s sale price knocks them down from $400 to $1,200.

The S95B launched in March for a list price of around $3,000. While that’s pricey, it’s not unreasonable for a TV in this performance class. We’ve seen the S95B dip to $2,000 and as low as $1,900 over the past two months, but $1,800 is the best price so far.

If you’re looking for a high-end OLED, we highly recommend this model. The only real downside for home theater fans is its lack of Dolby Vision support, but we think the TV’s impressive color performance outweighs that downside, especially at this price.

However, if you prefer the extra brightness an LCD TV can provide, we also recommend considering Samsung’s 65-inch QN90B QLED TV, which is on sale for just under $1,600. The S95B has better contrast, but the QN90B is better suited to living rooms that let in a lot of light from outside.

Steven is a technical writer for the Insider Reviews team, where he oversees coverage of streaming and home entertainment products. He previously served as editor of High-Def Digest from 2013 to 2019, and his work has appeared on Ben’s Bargains, Steve’s Digicams, Big Picture Big Sound and Consequence of Sound.
In his nine years of experience in the AV industry, Steven has reviewed numerous televisions, headphones, speakers, monitors, streaming players, and more. He was one of a select number of journalists invited to experience LG’s first 8K OLED TV in 2019 and is always excited to see the latest and greatest screens on the market.
Based on his extensive experience in the home theater industry, Steven served as one of the expert judges for the 2018 TV Shootout, the premier annual display contest that crowns the best TVs of the year. Steven also has a background in film criticism, having reviewed over 400 films and TV shows. He uses his knowledge of the film industry to inform his coverage of the streaming and home entertainment markets.
Steven’s own home theater setup makes his passion for entertainment clear, with a 65-inch HDR screen and the biggest Dolby Atmos speaker system he can fit in his apartment. And although he often spends his free time watching new series on every streaming service under the sun, he remains proud of his huge collection of Blu-ray discs.
Rajesh Khanna

