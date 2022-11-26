Get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for 3 months this Black Friday

Get Discovery Plus For $1 A Month For 3 Months This Black Friday


Get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for 3 months this Black Friday


Save 80% on the first three months of your subscription with this limited offer.

Discovery Plus Logo On A Phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

Get Discovery Plus For $1 A Month For 3 Months This Black Friday

If you’ve been on the fence about Discovery More, now is the time to register. For the first three months, you can get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for the streaming service black friday OK. After three months, your subscription will automatically renew at $5 per month for Discovery’s Ad-Lite service.

Discovery Plus is home to a host of legacy entertainment channels, including the Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, HGTV and more. If you choose this Black Friday deal, you’ll automatically switch to the $5 monthly plan at the end of your three $1 months, although Discovery also offers an ad-free $7 monthly plan if you want to streamline your streaming services. .

Best Black Friday streaming service deals

CNET

