Get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for 3 months this Black Friday

If you’ve been on the fence about Discovery More, now is the time to register. For the first three months, you can get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for the streaming service black friday OK. After three months, your subscription will automatically renew at $5 per month for Discovery’s Ad-Lite service.

Discovery Plus is home to a host of legacy entertainment channels, including the Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, HGTV and more. If you choose this Black Friday deal, you’ll automatically switch to the $5 monthly plan at the end of your three $1 months, although Discovery also offers an ad-free $7 monthly plan if you want to streamline your streaming services. .

