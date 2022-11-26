Get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for 3 months this Black Friday

Want CNET to tell you about price drops and the latest stories?
If you’ve been on the fence about Discovery More, now is the time to register. For the first three months, you can get Discovery Plus for $1 a month for the streaming service black friday OK. After three months, your subscription will automatically renew at $5 per month for Discovery’s Ad-Lite service.
Discovery Plus is home to a host of legacy entertainment channels, including the Food Network, TLC, Lifetime, HGTV and more. If you choose this Black Friday deal, you’ll automatically switch to the $5 monthly plan at the end of your three $1 months, although Discovery also offers an ad-free $7 monthly plan if you want to streamline your streaming services. .
