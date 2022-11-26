Greta Thunberg sues Sweden — RT World News

Eco-activist has joined a class action lawsuit against the state over its allegedly flawed climate policies

A group of more than 600 young Swedes, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, have sued the country’s government for insufficient efforts in tackling the climate crisis.

On Friday, a protest called by youth organization Aurora marched through the Swedish capital to file the class action lawsuit with the Stockholm District Court. The group wants the judiciary to declare that Sweden has violated the human rights of its citizens by pursuing inadequate climate policies.

“We are 636 young people from Aurora to sue the Swedish state for insufficient climate action”, Thunberg wrote on Twitter Thursday, adding that “When the state pursues climate policy that threatens our human rights, it is breaking the law.”

Later, she also noted that Black Friday, which marks the start of the Christmas shopping season but is also a symbol of overconsumption, “is the perfect day to sue the state” on the climate. “So that’s what we did. See you in court! added the activist.





Prior to the trial, Aurora wrote an open letter addressed to several senior Swedish officials, including Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari, demanding, among other things, that Sweden “takes its fair share” reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 F) above pre-industrial levels.

According to a climate law passed by Sweden in 2017, national authorities have a duty to do their best to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reach net zero by 2045.

However, the new Swedish government formed in October abolished the environment ministry in a widely criticized decision, while relegating its functions to the ministry of business and innovation. His new budget has also been criticized for measures that could increase emissions from the transport sector.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld a decision that ordered the country’s government to do much more to reduce carbon emissions, insisting that it was obliged to protect the human rights of its citizens in the face of the climate change.