Have your kids create 3D structures in no time with big savings on PicassoTile toys

This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber ​​Monday Deals are officially ramping up now that Black Friday is over, and there are savings across all product categories across the board. One of these offers is ideal for young children: PicassoTiles up to at Amazon.

Build just about anything that comes to your imagination with these The set of 120 hair-like blocks is just $18 (save $8). This set is great for preschoolers and kindergarteners to teach them about color, structure, and shapes. Build a mouse shaped maze for marbles to pass through to build design concepts with this for $31 (save $14). If you’re looking to splurge, this for $56 (save $84) can also be a toy car playset — and yes, cars are included.

Check out some of the other sets on sale:

Visit Amazon to see the full range of for your children before the holidays.