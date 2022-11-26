Have your kids create 3D structures in no time with big savings on PicassoTile toys

Have Your Kids Create 3D Structures In No Time With Big Savings On Picassotile Toys


Get your kids creating 3D structures in no time with big savings on PicassoTile toys


Enjoy discounts on magnetic pieces that create towering structures for hours of fun.

Picassotiles Race Track On Blue Background

Have Your Kids Create 3D Structures In No Time With Big Savings On Picassotile Toys

This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Cyber ​​Monday Deals are officially ramping up now that Black Friday is over, and there are savings across all product categories across the board. One of these offers is ideal for young children: PicassoTiles up to 60% off at Amazon.

Build just about anything that comes to your imagination with these PicassoTiles 3D Building Blocks The set of 120 hair-like blocks is just $18 (save $8). This set is great for preschoolers and kindergarteners to teach them about color, structure, and shapes. Build a mouse shaped maze for marbles to pass through to build design concepts with this PicassoTiles Marble Race Track for $31 (save $14). If you’re looking to splurge, this 80 Piece Race Car Track for $56 (save $84) can also be a toy car playset — and yes, cars are included.

Check out some of the other sets on sale:

Visit Amazon to see the full range of PicassoTiles Offers for your children before the holidays.

CNET

