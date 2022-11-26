HBO Max, Discovery +, Philo, More

Rajesh Khanna
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Streaming services don’t often get deep discounts throughout the year – in fact, many have seen their prices rise to match inflation. But if you’re hoping to save some cash on a new subscription, you’re in luck: a handful of major streaming platforms are offering limited-time deals to celebrate Black Friday.

Highlights include an entire year of Hulu for $24, a year of Hulu with Disney Plus for $60, a year of Peacock Premium for just $12, and 50% off all Paramount Plus annual plans.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday streaming deals so far. All of the following discounts are exceptional offers and they will not be available for long.

Best Black Friday streaming deals

Are these streaming services worth signing up for?

All of the services highlighted above offer an interesting selection of content to stream, but their overall value is highly dependent on your personal taste. If you’re looking for more details on each service’s features, shows, and movies, check out our comprehensive guides for each platform below:

As Tech Deals and Streaming Reporter for the Insider's Reviews team, Sarah covers the latest movie and series releases as well as best sellers on our recommended products.
After graduating with a degree in marketing from California State University, Fullerton, Sarah started as a freelance offers writer at Wirecutter; there she focused on creating newsletters, social media promotion and syndication in addition to writing job offers before moving into a full-time position. Her accomplishments in this position, in addition to the countless contracts she has drafted, include implementing several social media marketing campaigns and starting a Facebook Deals group for the company.
Say hello (or send a photo of your pet) to Sarah at [email protected], or connect with her on Twitter at @sarahhahr or Instagram at @lord_ponty.
Learn more about how our team of experts test and review products at Insider here.
Learn more about how we search for deals.


Rajesh Khanna

