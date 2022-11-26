HBO Max, Discovery +, Philo, More

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Streaming services don’t often get deep discounts throughout the year – in fact, many have seen their prices rise to match inflation. But if you’re hoping to save some cash on a new subscription, you’re in luck: a handful of major streaming platforms are offering limited-time deals to celebrate Black Friday.

Highlights include an entire year of Hulu for $24, a year of Hulu with Disney Plus for $60, a year of Peacock Premium for just $12, and 50% off all Paramount Plus annual plans.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday streaming deals so far. All of the following discounts are exceptional offers and they will not be available for long.

Best Black Friday streaming deals

Are these streaming services worth signing up for?

All of the services highlighted above offer an interesting selection of content to stream, but their overall value is highly dependent on your personal taste. If you’re looking for more details on each service’s features, shows, and movies, check out our comprehensive guides for each platform below: