Heat’s Jimmy Butler set to return for clashes against Celtics; Robinson again – The Denver Post

Jimmy Butler having missed his fifth straight game with right knee pain on Friday against the visiting Washington Wizards, he is expected to be back in time for the Miami Heat’s two games next week. against the Boston Celtics.

Butler last played in the Nov. 18 road loss to the Toronto Raptors, when he played 38 minutes two nights after playing 35 in a home win over the Phoenix Suns. Two games prior, he had played 42 in an overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

With Tyler Herro back from an eight-game absence with a sprained ankle, and with Victor Oladipo hard at work on his season debut as he works through his own knee pain, the wait is an attempt to lighten the minutes burden somewhat on Butler, who has three seasons left on his contract, to $140 million.

At 35.7 minutes per game this season, Butler, 33, is averaging his high in minutes since averaging 36.7 in 2017-18 under Tom Thibodeau with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Friday marks the seventh game Butler has missed this season of the Heat’s 20. He missed 25 games last season, 20 in 2020-21 (when the NBA’s 82-game schedule was reduced to 72 by the pandemic) and 15 in his first Heat season. , in 2019-20, when the schedule was reduced to 73 games.

But two of the past seasons have also included deep playoffs fueled by Butler, who played 806 playoff minutes in 21 appearances in the 2020 run in two NBA championship wins, and 629 playoff minutes. in 17 appearances last season. an NBA Finals game.

The Heat schedule continues with a four-game road trip that opens Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, followed by games in Boston, then a game against the Memphis Grizzlies,

Robinson out

In addition to Butler, Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven (ankle surgery) having been ruled out a day earlier, guard Duncan Robinson was formally ruled out Friday afternoon for Friday night’s game.

For Robinson, who sprained his left ankle in Sunday night’s road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s a third straight game missed because of the sprain. This Cleveland game was a comeback after missing the previous game, a road loss to Washington, with a sprained right hand.

Until this absence in Washington, Robinson had never missed a game due to injury during his five-year NBA career.

Additionally, a non-COVID disease is apparently circulating the team. That had striker Caleb Martin listed as questionable on Friday and rookie Jamal Cain listed as questionable. Both had not yet been on injury report for Friday’s game.

They are free

Point guard Kyle Lowry entered Friday’s game having attempted 20 free throws in his previous two games. Prior to those games of 11 and nine free throws, Lowry hadn’t attempted more than eight in a game this season.

“Without Jimmy, we have to find ways to get relief points and get to the line,” Lowry said. “Jimmy is one of the best in the league to get to the line. My biggest thing is that the coach wants me to push a little bit more and create chances and get going and play with pace, energy and effort….

With Friday’s game completing a three-game eight-day series against the Wizards, it’s only the second time in the franchise’s 35 seasons that Heat have faced the same team three times over an eight-day span. The other time was April 19-26, 1999 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

