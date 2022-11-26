Hingham Apple Store installs barriers after fatal accident

Rajesh Khanna
Hingham Apple Store Installs Barriers After Fatal Accident

HINGHAM – New barriers have been erected in front of the Apple Store at Hingham.

Barriers, called bollards, are intended to protect pedestrians and shoppers. Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

Bollards are made of steel or concrete and are strong enough to stop a car.

One crash victim improved enough to be discharged from intensive care, but doctors at South Shore Hospital said one of the victims was still fighting for his life. A total of eight people spent Thanksgiving in the hospital because of the accident.

One person died when the SUV broke the glass front.

Meanwhile, investigators take a deep dive to determine why 53 years Bradley Rein crashed his SUV through this Apple store.

Authorities towed the Toyota 4Runner and collected evidence from the crash sight. They will also examine the vehicle’s black box to determine what led to the crash that killed one man and injured 21 others.

Currently, there is no law in Massachusetts requiring bollards.

Rajesh Khanna

