Holiday Arts Guide: From Santa to Scrooge, there are plenty of seasonal stage offerings

Whether it’s an old classic (“A Christmas Carol,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) or a new production (“Christmas at the Local,” “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley”), Twin Cities theaters have plenty of options for seasonal stage productions (although a few aren’t about the holidays). Here’s a look at the options this year.

Beauty and the Beast

Opens Nov. 30: The Ordway’s production of the Disney classic features Twin Cities native Rajane Katurah as Belle and Broadway leading man Nathaniel Hackmann making his Ordway debut as the Beast. Sounds of Blackness lead singer Jamecia Bennett plays Mrs. Potts. Through Dec. 31; 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $143.50-$35.50; 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.

Black Nativity

Opens Dec. 1: First staged at Penumbra in 1987, “Black Nativity” features gospel numbers brought to life under the musical direction of Sanford Moore. Vocal talents include Dennis Spears, Greta Oglesby and the Kingdom Life Church Choir, while Penumbra company member Jennifer Whitlock serves as the narrator. Through Dec. 24; 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; $45-$20; 651-288-6786 or penumbratheatre.org.

Christmas at the Local

Opens Nov. 29: Theater Latte Da stages the world premiere of this new celebration of the season, featuring the words of Dylan Thomas and Maya Angelou, with music by local singer/songwriter Chastity Brown and Welsh artists Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely. Through Jan 1; 345 13th Ave. N.E., Mpls.; $86-$38; 612-339-3003 or latteda.org.

A Christmas Carol

Now playing: The Guthrie first produced an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in 1975 and this year marks the 48th production. For the second time, the company is staging a new adaptation by Lavina Jadhwani that includes a new set, costumes and tunes. Through Dec. 31; 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; $134-$34; 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.

A Christmas Story

Now playing: Based on the much-loved 1983 movie, Lakeshore Players Theatre’s “A Christmas Story” is about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s and 9-year-old Ralphie’s quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Through Dec. 18; Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Ave, White Bear Lake; $30; 651-478-7427 or lakeshoreplayers.org.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Now playing: The cherished sisters from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” return for a third and final installment of the “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy, which the Jungle Theater has staged on and off since 2017. Through Dec. 23; 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.; “pay as you are” ($45 suggested); 612-822-7063 or jungletheater.org.

Holidate

Now playing: Yellow Tree Theatre producing artistic director Austene Van wrote this piece that follows a couple as they shop for presents together to give to their friends, families and pets. She’s also hoping he’ll pop the big question to make this a holiday season to remember. Through Dec. 30; 320 Fifth Ave. S.E., Osseo; $35-$31; 763-493-8733 or yellowtreetheatre.com.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Now playing: Children’s Theatre Company is presenting its adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ seasonal story for the 10th time, having originally commissioned and premiered it in 1994. CTC mainstay Reed Sigmund plays the title character for the fifth time and, according to Rob Hubbard’s review for the Pioneer Press, “is particularly scary as our surly, thieving protagonist … I saw a fair amount of cowering, clutching and cuddling from kids seated near me.” Through Jan. 8; Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.; $79-$15; 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org.

Les Miserables

Opens Dec. 6: Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, “Les Miserables” stands as one of the world’s most popular musicals. This touring production was called “ ‘Les Mis’ for the 21st Century” by Huffington Post and “a reborn dream of a production” by the Daily Telegraph. Through Dec. 18; Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; $140-$40; hennepintheatretrust.org.

Miss Richfield 1981: Cancel Cultured Christmas Pearls

Opens Dec. 8: Illusion Theatre’s once again presents an evening with Miss Richfield 1981, who hails from the town “where butter is a spice and gravy is a beverage.” The drag-queen alter ego of Russ King, Miss Richfield 1981 was called “the must-see act in Provincetown” by the New York Post, with the Pioneer Press raving that “in these divided times, Miss R. is tonic – and gin – for the soul.” Expect, among many other things, to hear Christmas carols played on a cross-cut saw. Through Dec. 18; Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Ave. S., Minneapolis; $75-$45; 612-382-6406 or illusiontheater.org.

A Servants’ Christmas

Now playing: Written by John Fenn, this look at life on Summit Avenue at the end of the 19th century debuted in 1980 as a straight play. In 2003, the production was embellished with songs and music added by Drew Jansen. It’s the final production directed by Ron Peluso, as he’s retiring as artistic director of History Theatre. Through Dec. 18; 30 E. 10th St, St. Paul; $70-$40; 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com.

The Snowy Day

Opens Dec. 1: Based on Ezra Jack Keats’ “The Snowy Day and Other Stories” – the most checked-out volume of all time at the New York Public Library – this SteppingStone Theatre for Youth production explores “connections to water and the changing of the seasons through movement and storytelling.” Through Dec. 23; 20 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; $20-$16; steppingstonetheatre.org.