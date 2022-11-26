Holiday Arts Guide: Local bands and touring favorites offer plenty of cheer

The holidays are about tradition and holiday concerts are a big draw for those looking to celebrate. This season’s concert calendar is filled with familiar locals (Lorie Line, the New Standards, Trailer Trash) and touring favorites (Jim Brickman, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Michael W. Smith) eager to provide a little jingle bell swing for fans. Here’s a look at what’s on tap.

The Dakota

George Maurer Group Annual Holiday Show (7 p.m. Nov. 28; $30-$20); Holiday Swingin’! A Kat Edmonson Christmas (7 p.m. Dec. 4; $40-$35); Gypsy Mania Hot Club Holiday Show (7 p.m. Dec. 8; $15-$10); Merry Christmas from Jose James (7 p.m. Dec. 9-10; $50-$40); Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp (6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12; $45-$35); Southside Aces: Christmas in New Orleans (7 p.m. Dec. 15; $20-$15); Kelley Hunt: “Winter Soulstice” Album Release (7 p.m. Dec. 16; $45-$40); Bruce Henry: I’ll Be Home For Christmas (7 p.m. Dec. 17; $35-$30); The Peterson Family – Twas the Jam Before Christmas (7 p.m. Dec. 18-19; $40-$30); JazzMN Orchestra Presents Swinging in the Season (7 p.m. Dec. 20; $45-$30); Travis Anderson Trio’s Charlie Brown Christmas (7 p.m. Dec. 21; $20-$15); Cool Yule with Vic Volare and Charmin Michelle (7 p.m. Dec. 22; $15-$10); and Nicholas David’s Annual St. Nick’s Day Show (6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 23; $35-$25). Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.; dakotacooks.com.

Crooners Supper Club

Mick Sterling Presents A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (7 p.m. Nov. 30; $35-$25); An All-Star Christmas with Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars (7 p.m. Dec. 1; $35-$25); Arne Fogel Presents A Crosby Holiday (7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18; $30-$20); Too Darn Hot! Holiday Show with Judi Vinar and the Wolverines Trio (4 p.m. Dec. 3; $30-$20); Erin and Jay Cabaret’s Naughty and Nice Holiday Extravaganza (4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10; $35-$25); SimpleGifts 2022 Christmastide Homecoming (8 p.m. Dec. 3; $55-$45); Celebrate the Holidays with Johnny O’Neal (7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; $40-$30); Wayne Anthony and Friends – Sounds of the Season (7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; $35-$25); Moore By Four: For The Holidays (7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 12; $45-$35); A Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing (7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; $40-$30); Cafe Accordion Orchestra: Cafe Christmas (6 p.m. Dec. 8; $40-$30); A Vintage Christmas with The Riverside Swing Band (7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; $35-$25); Jennifer Grimm: A Christmas with Family and Friends (7 p.m. Dec. 13; $45-$35); Christmas with the Champagne Drops (7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; $35-$25); Holiday Sing-Along: Dan Chouinard with Prudence Johnson and Kevin Kling (4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; $40-$30); A Christmas Carole Petersen (7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 18, 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17, 5 p.m. Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Dec. 18; $55-$45); The Annual Holiday Sing-Along with Dan Chouinard (7 p.m. Dec. 16; $35-$25); Maud Hixson Presents: Happy Holiday (4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; $30-$20); C. Willi Myles: The Home for the Holidays Comedy Show (7 p.m. Dec. 19; $35-$25); A Joyful Night of Christmas with Gwen Matthews and Robert Robinson (7 p.m. Dec. 20, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 21); Mick Sterling Presents The Christmas and Gospel Favorites of Elvis (4:30 p.m. Dec. 22; $35-$25); Lynne Rothrock (6 p.m. Dec. 22; $35-$25); Mick Sterling Presents A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; $35-$30); Christmas at Downton Abbey with Maria Jette and Philip Brunelle (6 p.m. Dec. 23 and 26; $35-$25); and The Holidays with the Four Freshmen (4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28; $45-$35). Crooner’s Lounge and Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 N.E., Fridley; 763-571-9020 or croonersloungemn.com.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Tickets for Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ concerts are $62 (dinner and show) and $44 (show only). Rock and Roll Xmas Spectacular (8:15 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 7-10, 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11), Christmas with a Whole Lot of Soul (1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 14), North Country Christmas Featuring Kat Perkins (8:15 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 1 p.m. Dec. 17), Celtic Holiday Hooley (7 p.m. Dec. 18, 5:30 and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 19-20), Christmas on the Prairie (8:15 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 1 p.m. Dec. 21) and An Andy and Bing Christmas (1 and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 28 and 30, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 26-27 and 29). Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-1525 or chanhassendt.com.

Ames Center

The Ames Center in Burnsville is offering an eclectic array of concerts, including: Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler (8 p.m. Dec. 2; $90-$75), Dakota Valley Symphony and Chorus: Handel’s Messiah (2 p.m. Dec. 4; $30), Twin Cities Ballet presents A Minnesota Nutcracker (7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 1 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11; $48.50-$31.50), Shaun Johnson and the Big Band Experience (7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; $45), Tonic Sol-fa (7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; $45), Anthony Shore’s Christmas With Elvis (7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; $48-$28), A Motown Christmas (7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; $59-$49), Hitchville Country Christmas (7:30 p.m. Dec. 17; $28) and An Andy and Bing Christmas (2 p.m. Dec. 18; $43-$38). Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville; 952-895-4685 or ames-center.com.

The New Standards

Dec. 2-3: The Suburbs’ Chan Poling and his jazz trio the New Standards present their 15th annual holiday show. Expect jazzy takes on holiday classics, special high-wattage surprise guests and plenty of friendly banter from the chatty group, which also features John Munson of Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic on bass and Steve Roehm of Electropolis on vibraphone. 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 3; State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.; $134-$29; 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org.

Trailer Trash

Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17: Minnesota’s own honky tonk masters Trailer Trash are spending December airing their popular Trashy Little Xmas Show in venues across the Twin Cities. There are plenty of chances to catch them: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul, $20, minnesotamusiccafe.com; 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., $25, theparkwaytheater.com; 6 p.m. Dec. 9, Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave. S., Mpls., $25, thehookmpls.com; 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Granada Theater, 3022 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., $25, granadampls.com; and 8 p.m. Dec. 16-17, Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul, $27-$25, axs.com.

Lorie Line

Dec. 3, 17: Pianist Lorie Line celebrates Christmas like no one else, with her 32nd annual holiday tour offering 29 shows in nine states. Line, who famously got her start playing in Dayton’s, is performing the tour solo and also offering a virtual concert available from Dec. 7 through 31 (tickets are $30 via lorieline.com). Line’s Twin Cities performances are in Burnsville (3 p.m. Dec. 3; Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave.; $65; 952-895-4685 or ames-center.com) and Plymouth (3 p.m. Dec. 17; Providence Academy Performing Arts Center, 15100 Schmidt Lake Road; $65; 952-474-1000).

The Blenders

Dec. 9-10: Vocal group the Blenders return to the holiday stage after a two-year hiatus. The group has released a handful of best-selling Christmas albums over the years, including their latest “Christmas with the Blenders: Live Studio Sessions.” In addition to showcasing their four-part a cappella harmonies and goofy sense of humor, the guys will perform some songs backed by a live band. 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11; Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.; $48; 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org.

Jim Brickman

Dec. 12: Now 61, romantic piano sensation Jim Brickman has spent nearly 30 years recording and touring on the back of his music, which includes solo piano compositions, pop-inspired instrumentals and vocal collaborations with a long list of guests. Actor, musician, recording artist and Minnesota native John Trones is also on the bill. 7:30 p.m.; Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.; $79-$39; 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org.

Steven C. Anderson

Dec. 15: St. Paul pianist Steven C. Anderson returns to the Cathedral to perform a free concert of holiday music backed by vocalists Jack Cassidy and Jillian Gubash, violinist Nate Wilson and organist Chris Ganza. It will include both traditional Christmas songs and winter-themed originals. 7:30 p.m.; Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul; free; stevencmusic.com.

The Beach Boys

Dec. 16: The Beach Boys spent the early ’60s ruling the charts with a string of such hits as “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.” But the group’s primary songwriter Brian Wilson had greater ambitions and retired from touring with the Beach Boys to focus on recording what would become the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, 1966’s “Pet Sounds.” In the decades since, the band has largely survived as an oldies act led by founding member Mike Love and Wilson’s replacement, Bruce Johnston. 7 p.m.; Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch; $89-$59; 800-222-7077 or ticasino.com.

George Winston

Dec. 19: Growing up in Montana, Mississippi and Florida, pianist George Winston fell in love with instrumental rock and R&B and was inspired to start playing the organ in 1967. Several years later, he switched to acoustic piano and eventually became known for his seasonally themed albums like “Autumn,” “Winter into Spring” and “December.” He’s also a huge Vince Guaraldi fan and will dip into the soundtrack of the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for this solo performance. 7:30 p.m.; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $87-$49; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.

Michael W. Smith

Dec. 21: Contemporary Christian star Michael W. Smith can’t help but hit the road each December. As he once put it: “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Christmas, so I always look forward to (this tour). … Christmas is special. It deserves to be celebrated, and that’s what we plan on doing.” Smith’s pal Michael Tait opens. 7 p.m.; Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.; $79-$59; 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org.

A Boy Band Christmas

Dec. 21: Six boy band veterans are joining forces for an evening of old hits and holiday favorites. The lineup includes: Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik Michael Estrada (O-Town) and Ryan Cabrera. 8 p.m.; Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; $99-$39; 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 23: Group founder, producer, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill died in April 2017 due to an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications to treat several chronic illnesses. Three months later, bassist David Z died in a car accident while on tour with Adrenaline Mob. But TSO – which hits the road each year with two separate touring groups – has soldiered on in honor of O’Neill. This year’s program is called The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More. 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; $99.50-$49.50; xcelenergycenter.com.