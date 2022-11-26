Horrific Death of Caterpillar Foundry Worker Blamed on Training and Working Conditions | Illinois

Just nine days after starting his new job at the Caterpillar foundry in Mapleton, Illinois, Steven Dierkes, a 39-year-old father of three, fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron. and was cremated.

Now factory workers are blaming lack of training, poor safety protections and grueling working conditions for his death and are threatening to strike at the world’s largest construction equipment maker.

Dierkes’ death in June was the subject of a report released by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) earlier this month. The report determined that “had the necessary safety guards or fall protection been installed, the 39-year-old employee’s ninth day on the job might not have been his last.”

Osha said Caterpillar foundry workers were “regularly exposed” to unprotected fall hazards and proposed a $145,027 fine. The decision doesn’t go far enough for Jessica Sutter, Dierkes’ fiancée.

“My kids are left without their dad, I’m left without my fiancée, my partner, my best friend, all because they didn’t want to take better safety precautions for this type of work,” said Sutter, who had two daughters with Dierkes. , said.

She claimed that Caterpillar did not provide any help or support to her or her daughters. She is now trying to find extra work to save enough money to find a new place to live with her children because her landlord won’t make the necessary repairs to her house. She said they were already suffering financially because Dierkes had been out of work for two months before starting at Caterpillar.

Sutter criticized Caterpillar for putting her fiancé in a dangerous position without adequate safety protections.

“As far as Caterpillar is concerned, I feel like they’re murderers. It’s a slaughterhouse. Nobody should have to lose their life like that,” she said. compassion for human decency, they are a company without humanity.”

Former and current foundry workers have also raised concerns about safety. A former Mapleton smelter employee, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals from potential employers, resigned at the end of 2021 due to unsafe working conditions.

“You’re breathing in smoke and dust six, seven days a week,” the former employee said. “There was a lack of concern whenever we raised a safety issue there. Most of the time, this was overlooked or their solution created a whole new security issue or issues.

A current foundry employee, who also requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, detailed the working conditions and lack of safety protections that contributed to Dierkes’ death. More than 800 workers are employed at the foundry.

The foundry is divided in two by “the wall”, a term used by the workers to characterize the separation of environments and professions. Machining takes place on one side of the wall and iron casting on the other side.

Dierkes was working as a melt bridge operator and fell into a melter trying to get a sample.

“When he died, they only made us stop work for two days and then told everyone to come back. The air still literally smelled like his body was on fire,” said one worker. there were no guardrails, no harness procedures and nothing to make sure you wouldn’t fall into the huge iron filled holes As he was collecting an iron sample with the spoon he fell in and turned around.

“I am very surprised that this is the first time this has happened. When I worked up there, there were many times where I was like, ‘Man, are they really going to make me do this?’ For example, if the iron level was low, they wanted you to try to get a sample or temp anyway, which would require you to bend over the hole a bit to get to the iron. Melters are always around 2,400-2,600 F so if you fall in there is no chance of survival.

The worker also claimed that the iron mining process was dangerous, that the cranes used to transport the iron also posed safety risks and that there were significant risks of being burned by a backsplash while working in excessive heat.

“In the summer, the cast iron bridge reaches over 120F. You are expected to wear long sleeves to protect yourself from the iron, but the fire resistant clothing you are wearing does not protect you from anything – the iron burns through,” the worker added.

“It’s hard to breathe because of the heat and you’re always drenched in sweat. They have heat advisory days in the summer where security hands out bottled water. But no matter how much water you drink up there, you lose so much sweat that you almost always feel dirty when you leave work and your ears and nose are filled with black soot every day, and it obviously gets into you lungs.”

The worker also claimed that Caterpillar did nothing for Dierkes’ family and that co-workers themselves tried to raise money for the family after the incident. They noted that the money offered by Osha to fine Caterpillar for safety violations will not go to Dierkes’ family.

Another worker, 50-year-old contractor Scott Adams, died at the foundry in 2021. Osha blamed the contractors he worked for at Caterpillar facilities for failing to protect him from the fall.

In 2020, the latest year of data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4,764 workers in the United States suffered fatal workplace injuries. But the AFL-CIO, the largest union federation in the United States, says that number seriously understates the real problem because of a lack of funding for regulatory oversight.

Workers at the foundry are represented by United Auto Workers, and the employee said workers are now being asked to train their replacements in anticipation of a possible strike in March 2023, when the current union contract expires.

Caterpillar declined to comment on the deaths of Dierkes or Adams or claims by workers asking them to train potential replacements.

A Caterpillar spokesperson said in an email, “We continue to be deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our facility in Mapleton, Illinois, on June 2. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and relatives of this employee. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority at all Caterpillar sites around the world. Regarding serious security incident that has occurred, we will continue to engage with Osha to seek an appropriate resolution to its review.