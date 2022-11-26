“If he plays, we’ll hit him” – The Denver Post

Going into Sunday’s game, the Jets aren’t the only team with questions at quarterback.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been restricted in practice this week after separating his non-throwing shoulder in last weekend’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons. Although Gang Green has prepared for Fields and his replacement Trevor Siemian, the overall goal will remain the same for the team.

“If he plays, we’ll hit him,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Fields. “If he doesn’t play, we’ll do our best to hit the next one.”

After struggling during his rookie season, Fields has emerged recently. In 11 games, he threw for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fields also rushed for 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

It should be noted that the Jets could have selected Fields with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But the team decided to take Zach Wilson instead, who the Jets just benched for the replacement. Mike White despite Wilson going 5-2 in his seven starts this season.

Wilson struggled with mechanics as well as consistency in the passing game. In the seven games he played after returning from his meniscus injury, Wilson threw for 1,297 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

“The obvious is the ability to run,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Fields. “He’s probably one of the most dynamic runners and it’s not just as a quarterback, it’s as a wide receiver, running back, whatever it is, in the NFL right now. moment.

“On top of that, there’s a guy with phenomenal arm talent, which he doesn’t get enough credit for. I think he’s growing in terms of vision for the game and his understanding of the game. But the arm talent is absolutely there, he can throw a deep ball, he has great touch and feel and power and he has recipients who will pick it up.

“It’s a very interesting challenge for us and it’s different from what we’ve faced week after week. We have some experience in defending that.

Whichever quarterback plays Sunday will face a Jets defense that is one of the best in the league to sack the quarterback. Gang Green is tied for fourth in sacks (32). The Jets’ defense also ranks ninth in yards allowed per game (310.5) and points allowed (18.6).

The Jets didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots last Sunday. The Green and White also sacked Mac Jones six times and held New England to 99 rushing yards. The only touchdown of the game came on Marcus Jones’ punt return with five seconds left in the game.

Although the Jets had one of their best performances of the season, the number of missed tackles remained and is something the team hopes to clean up on Sunday.

“I think regardless of the score or the overall performance, you’re looking for every inch of how to improve,” Ulbrich said. “Tackling is definitely an area we want to be better at, we’re very proud of it and we’re working on it a lot.

“We probably spend more time on it than most. The fact that we didn’t meet our expectations was disappointing and it’s something that we absolutely addressed this week and spent a lot of time on. So I hope we will improve it.

Injury report: Davis to play and start

After not playing for a month, Jets receiver Corey Davis will return to the field against the Bears.

Davis suffered a knee injury in the win over the Broncos on Oct. 23. He then missed the next three games as Denzel Mims started in his place. In seven games, Davis caught 19 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

The team still plans to have Mims active against the Bears. He was inactive for the first six games of the season. But following Elijah Moore’s trade request and being left home and inactive for the game against the Broncos, Mims played the final four games.

“There’s still a role, he’s earned that role,” Saleh said of Mims. “So hopefully he still gets some opportunities. But Corey is back as the number one receiver.

Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner [calf]left tackle Duane Brown [shoulder]guard Nate Herbig [shin]and linebacker Quincy Williams [ankle] are all expected to play.

Tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) and defensive end Sheldon Rankins (elbow) will both miss the game against Chicago. Yeboah appeared on the injury report last Friday because he didn’t play against the Patriots. Rankins also missed last week’s game with an elbow injury in the Nov. 6 win over the Bills.

()