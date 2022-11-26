Investing in Space: A Getting Started Guide

Ignition of the SLS rocket launching the Artemis I mission on November 16, 2022.
Overview: A Getting Started Guide
Earlier this year, Astra set out to launch a mission with its now-discontinued Rocket 3.3 vehicle. As midday trading gets underway on exchanges, Astra shares plunged after the rocket triggered a shutdown shortly after igniting its engines. The launch was halted, as was stock.
While that rocket would launch three days later (and suffer mid-flight failure for a separate reason), that February abort sent Astra shares down 13%. Trading activity, whether speculative, opportunistic or otherwise, presents a key risk in attempting complex launches under public market scrutiny.
Leaders in the space have often made it clear to me that educating investors about their companies and the industry as a whole is crucial. And Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu told me previously that many investors “see this as a still very nascent industry,” with some stakeholders “not necessarily understanding some of the nuances.”
With that in mind, here’s a quick, casual overview of some key terms to know along the way:
- Window: The time frame within which a launch must occur to reach its intended destination.
- Stage: The sections of the rocket, usually identified as first or lower, second or upper, and so on.
- Payload: The spacecraft or instrument sent into space.
- Terminal countdown: when the rocket’s onboard computers take control of the countdown, usually in the last few minutes, to automatically make any hold or abort decisions.
- Ignition: Engine ignition.
- Hold: A pause in the countdown.
- Scrub: postpone a countdown and no longer attempt to launch at the previously set time.
- Interrupt: end of a launch after ignition, whether still on the ground or in flight. (An abortion is not a scrub, but can cause a scrub!)
- Anomaly: A problem, or unexpected condition, with the rocket’s hardware or software.
If you want to dig deeper into some of these terms, or want to research others, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell has a helpful glossary that you can search by CTRL+F.
What’s new
- NASA flies Orion close to the moon during the Artemis 1 milestone: The spacecraft passed about 81 miles above the lunar surface during the fifth day of the Artemis 1 mission. – CNBC
- SpaceX to build another Crew Dragon spacecraft. The additional astronaut capsule will bring SpaceX’s Dragon fleet to eight in total, with five for crew and three for cargo. – Learn more
- Space Force opens door for Blue Origin to compete for future launch contracts: The cooperative research and development agreement comes with no funding and is largely nominal, but the military branch says it “paves the way” for the New Glenn rocket to compete for contracts.– SpaceNews
- Aerojet Rocketdyne will expand manufacturing in Alabama. The defense and space company will build a 379,000 square foot facility near Huntsville Airport, expected to be operational in 2023. – Aerojet Rocketdyne
- European Space Agency announces 2022 astronaut class, with 17 new applicants in total and the agency’s first recruits in 13 years. –ESA
Industry Laborers
- Rocket Lab wins NASA contracts to launch the remaining TROPICS missions: After Astra’s first TROPICS launch failed, the agency reassigned the remaining mission pair to the other, the first small-rocket launcher. –NASA
- Redwire President and COO Andrew Rush Leaves. The company revealed in a filing that Rush will depart Dec. 9, with a severance package that includes 12 months salary and stock options. – Red cable
- Virgin Orbit decides not to attempt to raise funds through a securities offering. The company cited “current market conditions” to explain why it decided not to move forward. – Pristine Orbit
- Virgin Galactic Appoints Sarah Kim as Chief Legal Officer: The space tourism company enlisted Kim from Topgolf Callaway. – Galactic Virgo
- Bessemer Ventures sells part of Rocket Lab stake: The VC sold 8.1 million shares, but still owns about 57 million shares. – Rocket Laboratory
on the horizon
- November 30 – Credit Suisse Global Industrial Conference, with space companies present, including BlackSky.
