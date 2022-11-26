Investing in Space: A Getting Started Guide

CNBC’s Investing in Space newsletter offers a vDiscover the space exploration and privatization industry, straight to your inbox. CNBC’s Michael Sheetz reports and curates breaking news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the biggest companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Earlier this year, Astra set out to launch a mission with its now-discontinued Rocket 3.3 vehicle. As midday trading gets underway on exchanges, Astra shares plunged after the rocket triggered a shutdown shortly after igniting its engines. The launch was halted, as was stock.

While that rocket would launch three days later (and suffer mid-flight failure for a separate reason), that February abort sent Astra shares down 13%. Trading activity, whether speculative, opportunistic or otherwise, presents a key risk in attempting complex launches under public market scrutiny.

Leaders in the space have often made it clear to me that educating investors about their companies and the industry as a whole is crucial. And Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu told me previously that many investors “see this as a still very nascent industry,” with some stakeholders “not necessarily understanding some of the nuances.”

With that in mind, here’s a quick, casual overview of some key terms to know along the way:

Window: The time frame within which a launch must occur to reach its intended destination.

Stage: The sections of the rocket, usually identified as first or lower, second or upper, and so on.

Payload: The spacecraft or instrument sent into space.

Terminal countdown: when the rocket’s onboard computers take control of the countdown, usually in the last few minutes, to automatically make any hold or abort decisions.

Ignition: Engine ignition.

Hold: A pause in the countdown.

Scrub: postpone a countdown and no longer attempt to launch at the previously set time.

Interrupt: end of a launch after ignition, whether still on the ground or in flight. (An abortion is not a scrub, but can cause a scrub!)

Anomaly: A problem, or unexpected condition, with the rocket’s hardware or software.

If you want to dig deeper into some of these terms, or want to research others, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell has a helpful glossary that you can search by CTRL+F.

Happy Thanksgiving weekend!