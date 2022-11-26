Irene Cara, singer and actress of Fame and Flashdance, dies at the age of 63 | Movies

Irene Cara, known for singing the titles of the films Fame and Flashdance, has died at the age of 63.

Cara appeared as the main character Coco Hernandez in Fame, released in 1980. It told the story of students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts, taking them from their first auditions to their senior year.

In the film, she was shown singing Fame as she walked the streets of New York City and sat atop one of her famous yellow cabs. She had originally been cast as a dancer, before the role of Hernandez was written for her.

Three years later, she co-wrote Flashdance…What a Feeling for Flashdance, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and two Grammy Awards for Original Score for a Motion Picture and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Both songs were top 10 hits in the UK and US. Flashdance…What a Feeling, which was reused in television, film and advertising, was later re-recorded for its appearance in the 1997 film The Full Monty.

Cara was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for Fame and won gongs from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), including for her role in the 1982 film Sister Sister. She had started her career as a child actress and singer, appearing on the Johnny Carson show in the 1970s, and in a concert tribute to jazz icon Duke Ellington.

Her publicist Judith Moose broke the news in a statement posted to Cara’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning, saying she died at her Florida home.

She said: “It’s the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I had to write this, let alone post the news.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live on forever through her music and films.”

His cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when confirmed, Moose said. His family has requested privacy, and funeral and memorial services will be scheduled for a later date.