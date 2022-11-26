Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian Police detect explosive planted in pressure cooker

Earlier this month, an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered inside a mini-bus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shopian:

During a joint operation by Shopian Police and the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles on Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a cooker was detected at Imamsahib in Shopian.

The detection of the explosive device placed inside a cooker before it detonated suggests that a major tragedy was averted thanks to the efforts of the police and 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

Earlier this month, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in a minibus after it was intercepted and searched near the Nashri Naka in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Police, CRPF and Army clearance teams arrived at the scene and released the IED,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

In a statement on the recovery of the explosive device, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said: “Today, based on reliable information, a joint Naka of Police, CRPF, Army and SOG Ramban was established in Nashri.During the check, a mini bus bearing the registration number JK06 0858 was intercepted and scrutinized.During the search, a suspicious bag was recovered and then checked and an IED was found.

“A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka. We have had specific information about it.”

She further mentioned that the police advised truckers to be alert and always check the base of their vehicles.

“We continue to advise truck and taxi drivers to be alert to the danger of sticky bombs as this is a real threat,” she added.

