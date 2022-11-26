Joe and Hunter Biden go shopping on Black Friday as Republicans prepare trade deal investigations

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter went shopping together the day after Thanksgiving, despite persistent criticism that the two struck suspicious business deals with Chinese officials, a Ukrainian company and others.

The elder Biden, 80, and Hunter, 52, spent Friday in Nantucket, an island off mainland Massachusetts, where they visited several stores. According to the New York Post, the president then had lunch without his son at Brotherhood of Thieves, a bar and grill on Broad St.

Joining them were first lady Jill Biden, their daughter Ashley Biden, Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen, and Biden’s grandson Beau. The family then visited Craftmasters of Nantucket and a Christmas tree lighting festival the same evening.

The casual outing likely does little to appease Republicans who claim the two conspired in high-paying business deals that would have traded access to the White House in exchange for enormous personal wealth for the Biden family.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS ALLEGATE BIDEN DIRECTLY INVOLVED IN AFFAIRS WITH HUNTER BIDEN

The Bidens have denied any wrongdoing, and the president has gone so far as to deny coordinating any business deals with his son.

The FBI is already investigating Hunter Biden for alleged money laundering and potentially illegal foreign lobbying.

Republicans have promised to launch their own investigation into the Bidens’ business dealings when they regain a majority in the House of Representatives – and investigative power – next year.

Just this week, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called President Biden the “godfather” of the Biden business empire and called on Republicans to prosecute him, not just Hunter.

“It’s not about the poor schlub who got caught. It’s about the boss,” Cruz said on an episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.”

CRUZ SAYS REPUBLICANS SHOULD FOCUS ON PRESIDENT BIDEN, NOT HUNTER: ‘JOE BIDEN IS THE GODFATHER’

He added: “It’s about the big guy. It’s about the godfather, Joe Biden is the godfather. He’s the one who ultimately benefits from this corruption,” Cruz said. “He’s the one who abuses official authority to further the criminal activity of his family members. And that’s why this is a public corruption issue.”

As with any Republican inquiry, Cruz advised, “The focus should be on Joe Biden, it’s not about Hunter Biden.”

“And now, as President of the United States, to enrich himself personally by enriching his family by selling official favors to enemy, hostile foreign governments – that is a matter of the utmost importance,” he said. said the Texas Republican.

A senior Republican House official said the same thing.

At a press conference last week, Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, said the House Oversight Committee he will lead in January 2023 will summon testimony and evidence to “evaluate whether this president is compromised or influenced by foreign dollars”.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATIONS: REPUBLICANS WELCOME POLLS ON PRESIDENT’S SON, DEMS CRIMINATE ‘ABUSE OF POWER’

Comer specifically called his eventual investigation “a Joe Biden investigation.”

After Republicans raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s laptop earlier this week, the White House accused them of launching “politically motivated attacks filled with long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

“Instead of working with President Biden to solve issues that matter to the American people, like cost cutting, Congressional Republicans’ top priority is to prosecute President Biden with politically motivated attacks full of conspiracy theories for a long time. debunked,” Ian Sams, a white House Counsel office spokesman, said Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, “President Biden will not let these political attacks distract him from focusing on the priorities of Americans, and we hope Congressional Republicans will join us in fighting them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge.”

Democrats currently control a majority in the House and have chosen not to investigate alleged wrongdoing. They are, however, continuing to investigate former President Donald Trump.