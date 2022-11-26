Pin 0 Shares

While Khloe Kardashian is still dealing with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson’s infidelity trauma, Kim Kardashian is out forming best friends with Tristan. Kim Kardashian celebrated thanksgiving at the Los Angeles Juvenile Detention facility with her sister’s strange baby daddy Tristan Thompson and fans are livid, calling her action insensitive. Look, Tristan Thompson cheated on… Read More »Kim Kardashian Dragged In The Mud For Hanging Out With Khloe Kardashian’s Cheating Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson

The post Kim Kardashian Dragged In The Mud For Hanging Out With Khloe Kardashian’s Cheating Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.