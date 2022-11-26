KitchenAid sales up to $200 off

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Black Friday deals have been dropping all day on small appliances, including the crown jewel: the KitchenAid stand mixer. Prime Day aside, it’s the best time of year to buy a KitchenAid stand mixer, and there’s still time to strike a deal in the closing hours of Black Friday.

We’ve tested nearly the entire range of stand mixers, as well as the most popular KitchenAid attachments, and regularly use KitchenAid products in our own kitchens. Below, we’ve rounded up the best KitchenAid deals from all the major retailers. It’s also a great time to refresh your cookware and upgrade your countertop appliances with discounts from Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Black Friday KitchenAid deals: best discounts

Cooking aid: Up to $200 off stand mixers, $50 off accessories and $120 off other small appliances.

Up to $200 off stand mixers, $50 off accessories and $120 off other small appliances. Amazon: Discounts on stand mixers, small appliances and KitchenAid tools.

Discounts on stand mixers, small appliances and KitchenAid tools. Target: Up to $200 off stand mixers and savings on other KitchenAid small appliances.

Up to $200 off stand mixers and savings on other KitchenAid small appliances. Walmart: Save $100 on stand mixers, plus discounts on other KitchenAid tools and appliances.

Save $100 on stand mixers, plus discounts on other KitchenAid tools and appliances. Kohls: Deep discounts on stand mixers, save 15% on qualifying purchases with code ENJOY15 and earn Kohl’s Cash for future purchases.

Best KitchenAid stand mixer deals for Black Friday

Other Notable Black Friday KitchenAid Deals

What is the best KitchenAid stand mixer?

Our top pick is the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer. It has the perfect balance of power, capacity and size for home bakers. From kneading sticky bread dough to whipping up meringue, the 5-quart Artisan Mixer can handle most baking tasks with ease. Plus, it’s available in 45 colors and sits in the middle of KitchenAid’s price range.

What is the 2022 KitchenAid Color of the Year?

The brand announced last February that beetroot was the color of the year 2022 for the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer. It’s a deep magenta, contrasting with the pale honey color of 2021.

