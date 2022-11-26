Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves

Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency.

CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community.

Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.

Binance was an early cryptocurrency exchange to publish its proof-of-reserves, and several others soon followed suit. However, the exchanges’ cold wallet balances were all that were used in the past as proof of reserves.

Pointless Without Liabilities

By introducing cryptographic evidence for its Merkle Tree proof-of-reserves, Binance aimed to become a standard-setter among cryptocurrency exchanges. Jesse Powell, on the other hand, commented on Twitter, criticizing Binance’s funds.

The CEO stated:

“I’m sorry but no. This is not PoR. This is either ignorance or intentional misrepresentation. The merkle tree is just hand wavey bullshit without an auditor to make sure you didn’t include accounts with negative balances. The statement of assets is pointless without liabilities.”

The Kraken CEO continued by saying that the purpose of being open and honest was to find out whether the exchange indeed had more customers’ cryptocurrency than it owed them. CZ said in response to Jesse’s statement that exchange owners openly pointing fingers at one other was “in crypto” and that he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community.

Binance indicated that it would begin by making its Bitcoin reserves public and that it will add other tokens and networks in the following weeks. In addition, Zhao said that preparations were being made to bring in external auditors.

Recommended For You:

Binance Unveils Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves (PoR) System