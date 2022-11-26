Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italy’s Ischia island

Heavy rain caused landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that left up to 12 people missing as they cut a muddy swath through a port town, collapsing buildings and dragging cars into the sea.

Italy’s interior minister said no deaths had been confirmed, appearing to contradict an early announcement by another senior official.

“At the moment there are no confirmed deaths,” Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said, speaking from the fire department’s emergency coordination center.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also infrastructure minister, had earlier said eight deaths had been confirmed, speaking to reporters at the opening of a metro extension in Milan.

The prefect of the Naples region, which includes Ischia, said at least 12 people were missing. Claudio Palomba was also quoted by Italian media as saying no deaths had been confirmed.

The force of the mud sliding down the sides of the mountains was strong enough to send cars and buses overboard at the port of Casamicciola, at the northern end of the island. The streets were impassable and the island’s mayors urged people to stay at home. At least 100 people were reportedly stranded.

The ANSA news agency reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed. A family with a previously missing newborn had been located and were receiving medical attention, according to the prefect of Naples.

Firefighters and the Coast Guard were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements arrived by ferry, including sniffer dog teams to help search efforts.

The densely populated mountainous island is a popular tourist destination for its beaches and spas. A 4.0 earthquake on the island in 2017 killed two people, causing significant damage to the towns of Casamicciola and neighboring Lacco Ameno.