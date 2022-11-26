The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a difficult exam to pass. Following another student’s “successful” strategy is a big mistake, because what works for them won’t necessarily work for you. They’ve tailored every corner to make it work for themselves, and now it’s your turn. You have certain strengths and challenges that would be extremely helpful when preparing for the CAT. Your review strategy should address these. Don’t consider it a waste of time as it can help you make it very beneficial.

Below are some last minute preparation tips for CAT exams –

Stay stress-free:

Above all, try not to overwhelm yourself with the thought of taking the CAT exam. Treat CATs like any other normal exam. Stress about the exam will only induce fear and paranoia, which will distract from the main game. Take lots of mini-breaks, say 5-10 minutes each. They are stress regulators and act as an incentive during studies.

Shortcuts:

Try to find an easy route or shortcut to your solution. Having a few shortcuts ready is essential for examining time management. For example, read the questions first before your understanding. You would have an idea of ​​what to look for exactly.

Opt for mock-ups:

Try as many false papers as you can. This will help you familiarize yourself with all the questions that can be formulated and asked. It will also help you navigate the document to reach the sections where you are strongest. It will save you a lot of time. It is generally best to give mock exams daily, but due to the length of the CAT program, many students will not be able to do this.

Nevertheless, during the last five days of the test, candidates must take these mock exams and track their time. One should imagine being in an exam hall while taking the final simulations. To do this, the person must put away their phone, lock the room, have a rough sheet and a pen, and set the timer.

This will mainly help you with time management to hone your strategies, such as skipping difficult questions that take time and aren’t worth doing. Either way, all questions have the same weighting and you only need a few questions to reach your 99 percentile score.

Avoid the unknown by sticking to what you know:

Five days before the CAT exam is more important than your first days preparation plan. Students should focus on the essential parts of their CAT preparation and refrain from wasting time learning new topics as this will only create confusion and fear.

In addition, it will become more difficult to retain concepts that have already been mastered. Instead, hone in on the concepts you’ve learned to gain control. To manage your time effectively, take 3 minutes to go through a section to determine which question you should answer first.

Sticky notes and documents:

It is wise to complete your CAT prep using the sticky notes created and avoid touching the books you used at the start of your prep. Reviewing through handouts will help you brush up on topics you are already familiar with. Practicing using the handouts in the final days of preparation will boost your confidence and save you time.

Speed ​​and punctuality:

Developing speed in performing mental calculations is a boon because time is saved. The satisfaction of being able to complete a question well in advance will encourage an individual to focus on other difficult questions, as it generates interest in those.

Time management is always necessary. One must always follow a strict schedule regimen to understand how CAT works. The test is time-limited, which makes it difficult to spend extra minutes on a certain question.

Have an understanding of sections:

There should be a section-by-section understanding of the topics to be covered. The quantitative aptitude section is considered the most difficult. Concept-based questions make up the bulk of this section. Therefore, it is crucial that students first fully understand their concepts, especially mathematics.

Candidates should review the previous year’s questions during the final weeks of their CAT preparation to identify topics that will dominate the Quantitative Aptitude section and attempt those problems first on the actual test.

A positive mindset, motivation and determination throughout the process will help you pass the exam with flying colors.

To note: Author Arjun Mohan is CEO India at upGrad.