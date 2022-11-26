Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke are game-time decisions against 76ers – The Denver Post

Orlando Magic starter Wendell Carter Jr. and reserve forward Chuma Okeke didn’t take a shot this morning and will be the deciders of the game tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, coach says Jamahl Mosley.

Carter has missed three of the past four games due to strained right plantar fascia – the soft tissue under the foot – while Okeke left Monday’s loss to the Pacers at Indianapolis with left knee pain.

Both were listed as questionable on the afternoon injury report.

Rookie forward Paolo Banchero and big man Moe Wagner are available to return.

Banchero has missed seven straight games with a sprained left ankle in a Nov. 7 home loss to the Houston Rockets, while Wagner will make his season debut if he plays. He hasn’t played since spraining his right foot in the preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 14.

Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe) and Jonathan Isaac (recovering from left knee injury) remain absent.

The 76ers will be without three of their top scorers Joel Embiid (sprained left midfoot), Tyrese Maxey (broken bone in left foot) and James Harden (sprained tendon in right foot).

This story will be updated.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()