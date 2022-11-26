Netanyahu signs coalition deal with Israel’s far-right

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party has signed its first coalition deal with Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party, Likud said in a statement Friday.

The deal, which does not provide for a new, full and definitive government in Israel, gives Ben-Gvir the police ministry and a seat in the security cabinet.

“We have taken a big step tonight towards a full coalition agreement, towards the formation of an all, all right-wing government,” Ben-Gvir said in the statement.

Netanyahu’s Likud and its religious and far-right allies won a clear victory in Israel’s Nov. 1 election, ending nearly four years of political instability. His efforts to quickly form a government have run into obstacles, however, as negotiations with coalition partners drag on.

The new government appears to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history, forcing Netanyahu to strike a diplomatic balance between his coalition and his Western allies.

Ben-Gvir’s record includes a 2007 conviction for racist incitement against Arabs and support for terrorism, as well as anti-LGBT activism. He says he no longer advocates the expulsion of all Palestinians – only those he considers traitors or terrorists.

A settler living in the West Bank, occupied by Israel during a war in the Middle East in 1967, Ben-Gvir is opposed to a Palestinian state. It also supports Jewish prayer at a holy site in Jerusalem that houses the al-Aqsa Mosque and is a remnant of ancient Jewish temples.